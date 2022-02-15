Killing Eve release date for fourth and final season confirmed by BBC

The penultimate chapter of the BBC thriller Killing Eve will air its last season in the UK in under two weeks.

The series stars Grey’s Anatomy’s Sandra Oh as a desk-bound M15 officer Eve Polastri who becomes obsessed with a notorious, psychopath assassin (Jodie Comer).

On Valentine’s Day (14 February), the official BBC One account released news that the hit show confirmed the release date of its fourth season.

Taking to Twitter, the post shared: “Watch #KillingEve on iPlayer from 28 February”. Killing Eve will return to BBC and BBC iPlayer.

Elsewhere, the official Killing Eve account has been running teaser tweets giving fans brief insights of what to expect in the new season.

On Wednesday (13 February), the Twitter account shared the caption “get ready” with an image confirming the two-week countdown of the thriller.

A day prior, the same account cryptically posted: “Take your secrets to the grave. #KillingEve”.

While not much has been given away, fans are excited and have reacted to the news on social media.

"the new series of killing eve promises more twists and turns, action and mayhem and an ending you won't see coming." pic.twitter.com/tjqogGYInn — Elena🌟 (@artpop_stew) February 15, 2022

Happy Valentines day! 💋 pic.twitter.com/yl859HsGZY — Killing Eve News (@KillingEveNews) February 14, 2022

you're telling me we get killing eve next week pic.twitter.com/xmQUsPVXZn — 💫ladyonfire (@thisissobooring) February 15, 2022

''The new series of Killing Eve promises more twists and turns, action and mayhem and an ending you won’t see coming'' pic.twitter.com/mCc3iQLdeq — gabi 🦂&🐸❤️ (@evehastopenergy) February 15, 2022

Earlier this month, BBC America has released the official trailer for the fourth season of the hit thriller show Killing Eve, which will air on 27 February in the US and 28 February in the UK.

The fourth and final season of Killing Eve will be taken over by executive producer and writer Laura Neal who is best known for her contributions to Sex Education and Secret Diary of a Call Girl.

The first season of the cat and mouse thriller was written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge while season two was handed over Emerald Fennell, and season three was mastered by TV writer Suzanne Heathcote.

Killing Eve has received universal acclaim for its first two seasons and was subsequently nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmy Awards, making Sandra Oh the first actress of Asian descent to be nominated for the award.

In November, Emmy Award-winning actress Jodie Comer, known for her lead role of Villanelle, spoke about the fate of the popular TV series.

“I’m trying not to think about [the end] too much, honestly. It’s sad, you know?” she said.

“I’ve been with this character for a really, really long time. [But] I would rather we ended on a good note and kept our integrity, instead of going on and on, and being kicked out the door.”

The actress added: “But for sure the thing I will miss the most is not having to apologise – all the mischief I get away with, there’s something so fun about that!

“We just want to make sure we end it on a good note that’s satisfying for the audience but is also truthful to the characters.”

The Killing Eve series is loosely based on the Codename Villanelle novellas written by Luke Jennings.

You can watch the trailer for the fourth and final season of Killing Eve here or below.