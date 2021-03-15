KAYTRANADA and his album BUBBA makes history with Grammy win

We love to see it!
Canadian DJ/producer Kaytranada and his 2019 album BUBBA has made history during this years Grammys.
The Vex Oh artist, took home the award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for the record, becoming the first black artist to win the coveted award.
BUBBA received critical acclaim upon its release, earning praises for its production and dance sound.
Along with his history-making win, the 28-year-old artist took home the award for Best Dance Recording for his track 10%, featuring Kali Uchis.
The producer-songwriter thanked his team and collaborators in his acceptance speech.
“Oh my god man, this is crazy, this is insane. I want to thank Neil for the mixing, I want to thank Lauren, I want to thank the whole management, the booking agents, the creative directors, the design team.
“This is insane, I’m taking this one back to Montreal, yo thank my family, thank you to everybody, peace, peace!” he said.
He also took to Twitter to express his excitement in a series of tweets.
thank u from the bottom of my heart
OMFGGG https://t.co/YplKCiAZRJ
damn man
Over the years KAYTRANADA has been setting the music world on fire with his innovative mixes, hypnotic records, and epic collaborations.
His first studio album, 99.9%, also received universal acclaim upon release and won the 2016 Polaris Music Prize.
In 2016, he publicly came out publicly as gay back in an in-depth interview with The Fader.
“I just snapped,” he said of the moment he came out to members of his family. “Something inside me was like, ‘Wake the fuck up.’ I felt like there were two people inside me. I was trying to be somebody I was not, and I was frustrated that people didn’t know who I was.”
He added: “It was too many emotions at the same time. I was like, ‘Oh that’s good,’ and at the same time, I was like, ‘Oh what does mom think?’ We’re Haitians, and Haitians don’t appreciate gay people at all. I thought maybe it was a phase.”
Congratulations KAYTRANADA for the historic win!
Watch KAYTRANADA’s acceptance speeches below!
