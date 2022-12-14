Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan announced as Celebrity Grand Marshals at Miami Beach Pride 2023

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan have been named the Celebrity Grand Marshals for Miami Beach Pride.

Taking place between 15-16 April, next year marks the 15th anniversary of the Pride festival.

Bennett and Vaughan married earlier this year and became the first gay couple to cover The Knot.

The former is best known for his iconic role as Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls and for starring in Hallmark’s first-ever holiday film with a leading LGBTQ+ couple, The Holiday Sitter.

As the host of Celebrity Page, co-host of Pridecast and co-owner of OUTbound Travel LGBTQ+, Vaughan has also cultivated a strong presence within queer mainstream media.

In a statement, Bennett said: “Pride holds a near and dear place in Jaymes and I’s heart.

“The LGBTQ+ community has come so far over the past 15 years, and we are beyond excited and honored to be named Celebrity Grand Marshals for Miami Beach’s momentous Pride next year.

“It will be a great moment to celebrate our journey and where we are today. We are so grateful to all of the participating artists, LGBTQ+ icons and allies who will help make this a Pride to remember.”

Bruce Horwich, Miami Beach Pride Chairman, added: “At a time when LGBTQIA+ people are under increased attack, Miami Beach Pride is a beacon of hope for so many here in our beautiful and welcoming city.

“Our Celebrity Grand Marshals this year truly embody the spirit of our 15th anniversary, a celebration of our continued progress as one global community.”

Horwich continued to praise the couple for ’embracing their identities and using their platforms to help members of our community” and for living their lives without “fear or shame”.

He said Bennett and Vaughan “exemplify our key themes of inclusivity, visibility, community, and equality.”

Other grand marshals will be announced in the coming weeks. It was recently announced that American Horror Story: NYC star Sandra Bernhard is hosting the Miami Beach Pride VIP Beach Affair.

The Miami Beach Pride Parade is scheduled for 16 April 2023.

Check out their official website for more information about Miami Beach Pride and its upcoming programming.