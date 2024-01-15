Congratulations are in order for Jonathan Bailey, who received the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made For Television for Fellow Travelers at the Critics Choice Awards.

On 14 January at the 29th Critics Choice Awards Bailey dedicated his win to “every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community which still surround us.”

The Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler celebrated Bailey for his role as Tim Laughlin in the beloved Showtime series, opposite co-star Matt Bomer who played Hawkins Fuller.

Bailey opened his acceptance speech with a nod to the show’s more steamy moments: “I share this with you Matt, those of you who have seen Fellow Travelers will know that Matt and I come together.”

The Bridgerton star speech quickly turned to acknowledge the impact of Fellow Travelers storyline on viewers: “For many, it’s an education, but for us, it’s a vital truth. This series is a much-needed reminder that LGBTQ+ people have always existed, mostly hidden, they have always been fighting for an easier life for the generation that follows.

“So I thank those who came before me, who created a world where I can stand here today and win an award for telling their story.”

Summarising his speech, Bailey said: “To my Fellow Travelers family, to all the people who lost their lives in the 80s and 90s and to every LGBTQ+ person living in a bigoted community which still surrounds us this is for you.”

Fellow Travelers, based on Thomas Mallon’s novel of the aforementioned name, follows the toxic and tumultuous relationship of Laughlin and Fuller in the shadows of McCarthy-era Washington.

The plotline, created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner, follows the romance across four decades across the Vietnam War protests of the 1960s, the disco-hazed hedonism of the 1970s and the tragedy of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s.

Bailey, former cover star of GAY TIMES, revealed Fellow Travelers “came at the right time. Someone asked me after Bridgerton, ‘What do you want to do next?’ and that is an amazing position to be in, having worked for so long to suddenly have real choice in what you do,” the openly gay talent explained.

“I knew that I wanted to do a sweeping gay love story because I hadn’t seen it, especially one that’s detailed over eight hours.”

Watch the full speech below.