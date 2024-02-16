Joker 2: Fans go wild over “outstanding” images of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

In a special Valentine’s treat, the director of Joker: Folie á Deux has dropped three more images of Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and Joaquin Phoenix as the titular villain.
Todd Phillips, who also took the helm of the first Oscar-winning Joker film, shared a series of three stills from the sequel, which was confirmed to be a musical, that depicts the duo’s metamorphosis into the beloved comic characters.
The carousel was captioned: “Hoping your day is full of love 10.4.24.”
In the first image the pair look groomed and refreshed under what appears to be a spotlight, while the second sees Gaga and Phoenix nose-to-nose with the latter behind bars.
The image that best captures the upcoming musical stylings of the sequel are most evident in the final shot, with the pair glammed up on a rooftop in a romantic ballroom hold.
Online fans were “hyped” by new images. One fan commented: “I sh*t you not, everyday when I’m home from work, I check YouTube for a trailer. I’m that hyped.”
Another added: “When is the trailer coming?”
Phillips answered in the comments: “Been getting this question a lot. The movie comes out in October. So our first teaser won’t be out until mid April.”
Gaga takes on the role of the infamous Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who falls in love with Arthur. Margot Robbie memorably played the anti-hero in the DC Extended Universe films Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021).
Folie á Deux, which means “shared madness” in French, will take place after the events of the first film, which made history as the first R-rated flick to gross $1 billion at the box office.
While it received mixed-to-positive reviews, Joker received 11 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards – with Phoenix winning Best Actor.
Phillips returns for the sequel with a screenplay co-written with Scott Silver.
Zazie Beetz also reprises her role as Arthur’s love interest Sophie Dumond, with Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey cast in undisclosed roles.
Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to be released on 4 October 2024.
