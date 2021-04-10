JoJo Siwa opens up about being pansexual: “I’ve known since I was little”

“Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

Popstar and entertainer JoJo Siwa, has given new details surrounding her sexuality in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with People magazine, the 18-year-old opened up about exploring her LGBTQ+ journey.

“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual. But like I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer lesbian, gay, straight,” she stated.

“I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.

“I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

When discussing the moment she knew she was pansexual, Siwa brings it back to her childhood, stating: “I’ve known since I was little.”

She also gives details about her relationship with her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and revealed that they met on a cruise ship.

“I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story,” she said.

“She goes, ‘I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.’ And I was like, ‘No one’s ever asked me that before.'”

When it comes to the constant media attention, Siwa states that Prew “never cares” what the public has to say about their relationship.

“It’s nice to have somebody in my life like that,” she exclaimed.