JoJo Siwa opens up about being pansexual: “I’ve known since I was little”

Popstar and entertainer JoJo Siwa, has given new details surrounding her sexuality in a brand new interview.
Sitting down with People magazine, the 18-year-old opened up about exploring her LGBTQ+ journey.
“I still don’t know what I am. It’s like, I want to figure it out. And I have this joke. Her name is Kylie. And so I say that I’m Ky-sexual. But like I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer lesbian, gay, straight,” she stated.
“I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.
“I like queer. Technically I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”
When discussing the moment she knew she was pansexual, Siwa brings it back to her childhood, stating: “I’ve known since I was little.”
She also gives details about her relationship with her girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and revealed that they met on a cruise ship.
“I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story,” she said.
“She goes, ‘I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.’ And I was like, ‘No one’s ever asked me that before.'”
When it comes to the constant media attention, Siwa states that Prew “never cares” what the public has to say about their relationship.
“It’s nice to have somebody in my life like that,” she exclaimed.
Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community after showcasing a t-shirt that her cousin bought her, which read: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”
Many stars celebrated Siwa’s coming out including Todrick Hall, Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Michelle Visage, Jamie Lynn Spears, Gigi Gorgeous and Canada’s Drag Race star Lemon, who memorably impersonated the YouTuber on Snatch Game.
A few days after coming out, Siwa told her followers that she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been. “I always believed that my person was just going to be my person. And if that person happened to be a boy, great, and if that person happened to be a girl, great!” she explained.
“Right now, I’m super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK.”
Since coming out, Siwa has earned another 100,000 followers on Twitter. Right now, she boasts 623,000 followers on the platform, as well as 10 million on Instagram and 33 million on TikTok.
