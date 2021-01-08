Jim Parsons reveals his thoughts about straight actors playing LGBTQ+ roles

“It’s important that gay characters are portrayed as well-rounded and completely human individuals.”

In a recent interview with LA Times, Jim Parsons has revealed his thoughts on straight actors taking on LGBTQ+ roles.

The Big Bang Theory star opened up about the ongoing debate stating: “I think the fight, as it were, is not about having only gay people play the gay parts but to ensure that all parts are open to all actors.”

Over the years Hollywood has faced its fair share of criticism when it comes to the lack of LGBTQ+ actors in queer roles.

He continued: “It’s important that gay characters are portrayed as well-rounded and completely human individuals.”

Later on in the interview, Parsons praised Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal performances in Brokeback Mountain.

“And there are plenty of straight actors who have played gay characters brilliantly. I think Brokeback Mountain is one of the most touching gay movies and love stories I have ever seen, and those two straight actors were the best choices for those roles,” he said.

Parsons also opened up about his coming out experience, stating: ” When I was studying theatre at school, I wasn’t worried about coming out. I was more concerned that at a small level, I would always seem gay in every role that I took. That was something that held me back.”

He continued: “But when I performed in drag in the [Charles Busch] play, I felt that there was this permission that was granted and I didn’t have to worry about appearing gay. Once you taste that level of freedom, there’s really no going back.”