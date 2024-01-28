Jennifer’s Body: Diablo Cody breaks silence on a potential sequel

Attention Jennifer’s Body fans! Diablo Cody has opened up about a potential sequel for the beloved film.

Back in 2009, movie enthusiasts were first treated to the clever horror-comedy starring Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried.

Set in Devil’s Kettle, Minnesota, the Karyn Kusama-directed film follows childhood best friends Jennifer Check (Fox) and Anita “Needy” Lesnicki (Seyfried), who attend a seemingly innocent concert for the town’s local indie band, Low Shoulder.

However, their simple night out takes a horrifying turn when the concert ends in a tragic fire, and Jennifer becomes possessed by a man-eating succubus due to a botched human sacrifice ritual.

As Jennifer slowly begins to kill off the school’s male population, Needy realizes her boyfriend, Chip Dove (Johnny Simmons), is next on her best friend’s list. With the help of the school library’s occult section, Needy vows to end Jennifer’s killing spree once and for all.

While Jennifer’s Body earned low box office numbers and received harsh reviews from critics at the time of its release, the film has gone on to become a cult classic amongst LGBTQIA+ cinephiles – with many praising the queer-coded dynamic between Fox and Seyfried’s characters.

Now, nearly 15 years after its controversial release, the film’s screenwriter, Cody, has shared her thoughts on returning for a sequel.

During her recent interview with Bloody Disgusting, the Oscar-winner said: “Yes! I want to do a sequel. I am not done with Jennifer’s Body.”

While Cody is keen on returning to the Jennifer’s Body universe, she revealed that it has been a struggle to find a team that fully supports the idea.

“I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do, and that hasn’t really happened yet,” she continued. “I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.”

Elsewhere in her interview, the Juno writer reflected on how the movie has evolved from a critically panned project to a cult classic horror masterpiece.

“At first, I thought, oh, where was this audience when I needed it, and then I realized they were like… seven,” she joked.

“And then some people who didn’t maybe didn’t appreciate it at the time have come around, and now I’m just like, there’s no saltiness, now I’m just happy.”

Cody isn’t the only one who has expressed an interest in a Jennifer’s Body sequel.

Back in 2021, Fox told The Washington Post that she was open to reprising her role in a follow-up film or TV show.

“I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to. I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool,” she told the publication.

“Jennifer’s Body is iconic, and I love that movie. This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that.”

We’re crossing our fingers for the release of the sequel to Jennifer’s Body in the near future.