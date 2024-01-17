Jennifer Lopez surprises drag queen impersonator and her reaction is everything

Queens unite! Drag queen Jo Lopez was gagged (as we would all be) when her muse Jennifer Lopez made an unexpected cameo on stage during her performance in LA.

In footage that has gone viral, the queen can be seen closing her performance at The Abbey, an LGBTQIA+ bar in West Hollywood.

The queen was wearing a replica of a wedding dress with a heart-shaped cutout that Lopez wore in the music video for her new single ‘Can’t Get Enough’.

Jo Lopez blew kisses to the crowd when Jennifer Lopez popped out from behind the curtain.

Initially, Jo Lopez is unaware of who has joined her on the stage, however upon realising she screams in pure delight. The pair embraced and J Lo took the mic.

“Hi guys,” J Lo simply addressed the crowd, who were sent into a frenzy.

“You don’t need me to perform,” she joyfully quipped. “I do,” Jo Lopez quickly joked, a sentiment that is evidently reciprocated by the crowd.

On 15 January, Jo Lopez shared an Instagram post about the once-in-a-lifetime moment: “I. met. MOTHER.”

In a complimentary Instagram story, she wrote: “I have a crusty lace. I have an ugly scar on my chin. My facial hair is coming in. My makeup is oily. And that double chin… I look CRAZY, but I met Jlo today and nothing else matters.”

Fans online joined in with the excitement, one said: “OMG! Jennifer Lopez meeting her drag lookalike? This is LEGENDARY!”

Jennifer Lopez was attending a drag brunch at The Abbey to celebrate the venue’s 33rd anniversary, honour David Cooley’s (the venue’s founder and CEO) advocacy work and promote her new single, according to NBC.

The Abbey posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the ‘royal visit’: “They say legends never brunch alone – case in point, @jlo turning The Abbey into a brunch haven fit for royalty. What a memorable afternoon … Thank you! #JLoAtTheAbbey #JenniferLopez #MeetMeAtTheAbbey #JLo.”

