Jacob Elordi could have starred in this Troye Sivan music video

Jacob Elordi was meant to star in Troye Sivan’s ‘One Of Your Girls’ music video, according to Ross Lynch.

Opening up in a recent interview Lynch revealed that the Saltburn star was actually set to feature in the video prior Lynch.

The actor and The Driver Era musician appeared on The Zach Sang Show, alongside his brother Rocky, where the duo opened up about Lynch’s role in Sivan’s music video.

“We had Troye in two weeks before he was meant to film it,” co-host Dan Zolot said. “We heard it was meant to be someone else in the video.

The Lynch brothers revealed they heard rumours the Euphoria star was to be cast in ‘One Of Your Girls’ while hosts, Sang and Zolot, threw another name into the mix including social media star Vinnie Hacker.

While we may never know who was originally supposed to feature in Sivan’s video, the end result saw Sivan serve charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in high drag as he seduced Lynch.

Fans were justifiably gagged by the video and were quick to react. One fan said: “You know she’d win the design challenge, two lipsync for your life and then get eliminated at the roast challenge”.

Another added: “Can someone inform me when the hell Troye Sivan became a bonafide pop star, because this man has not missed since ‘Rush’ came out.”

The camp video has since amassed 20 million YouTube views and has gained global recognition.

Sivan’s music video has since inspired G Flip and wife Chrishell Stause for their 2023 Halloween look. In a series of four epic images G Flip, known for their androgynous personal style, debuted as Troye and Chrishell, ordinarily formidably femme, as Ross.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chrishell (@chrishell.stause)

Watch the full music video to ‘One Of Your Girls’ below.