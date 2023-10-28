“It’s impossible to misgender me”: Bella Ramsey clarifies their preferred pronouns

The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has given further clarification on their pronouns.

Over the last year, the young talent has remained an open book with fans about their gender identity.

In January, the Catherine Birdy star revealed to The New York Times that their gender has “always been very fluid”.

“Someone would call me ‘she’ or ‘her’, and I wouldn’t think about it, but I knew that if someone called me ‘he’, it was a bit exciting,” said the star, who opts for “non-binary” on a form when it’s an option. “I’m very much just a person.”

Ramsey added: “Being gendered isn’t something that I particularly like, but in terms of pronouns, I really couldn’t care less.”

A few months after their immersive interview, Ramsey gave further insight into their identity while speaking to British Vogue, stating that they/them pronouns are the “most truthful thing” for them.

“That’s who I am the most,” Ramsey explained before adding of their sexuality: “You never fully know who you are, it’s ever-evolving. But I certainly think that people have gathered that I’m not 100 percent straight.”

While the young talent has been relatively transparent about their gender identity, some fans have expressed confusion on which pronouns to use due to Ramsey’s New York Times and British Vogue interviews.

As a way to nip the uncertainty in the bud, Ramsey took to Instagram to give further clarification on their pronouns.

“Hello! Just wanna clarify something! As per the og New York Times article… I don’t mind which pronouns you use for me. I never wanted it to be a big deal,” they said.



“I think I said in the British Vogue interview as an offhand comment (which became the headline obvs) that they/them feels the most truthful, meaning the neutral pronouns describe me the most accurately.”

Ramsey went on to reiterate that they are “good with any” before stating that they have “no dysphoria surrounding pronouns.”

“Call me she, call me they, call me he, call me however you see me. You cannot go wrong! It’s impossible to misgender me. This is the last I will talk about gender stuff for a while. Thanks for your support!”

Ramesy’s heartfelt statement comes a few months after they celebrated Trans Day of Visibility.

On 31 March, The Last of Us star uploaded a picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) from their childhood to celebrate the important day.

“Happy TDOV to this little dude. I didn’t know the word non-binary in this picture,” they wrote.

“But I knew what it meant. Inherently. Because I always was, and always will be. Lotsa love to all of my trans enby and gender funky friends. #TransDayofVisibility.”