Inventing Anna star Julia Garner offered lead role in Madonna biopic

Bitch, Julia Garner is Madonna.

According to Variety, sources familiar with the upcoming biopic said Garner beat “over a dozen candidates” during the audition process – including Black Widow’s Florence Pugh and Euphoria’s Alexa Demie – and her team is “considering and expected” to accept the offer.

The film will chronicle how Madonna earned her ‘Queen of Pop’ moniker and became the best-selling female artist in history – with over 300 million records sold – as well as the highest-grossing solo touring artist of all time.

In a prior statement, Madonna said her aim is to “convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.”

“The focus of this film will always be music,” she continued. “Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories, and who better to tell it than me?”

Following the exit of Juno director Diablo Cody, Madonna is expected to helm the Universal Pictures biopic, while Amy Pascal is attached as a producer.

Garner is best known for role as Ruth Langmore in Netflix’s crime drama Ozark, for which she received widespread critical acclaim and two Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as a Golden Globe Award nomination.

More recently, the actress was lauded for her role as Russian-born German con artist Anna Delvey in Netflix’s miniseries Inventing Anna.

Garner’s other credits include dramas such as The Americans, Maniac and Dirty John, and films Electrick Children, The Assistant, The Perks of Being a Wallflower and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

While not much else is known about the biopic, Madonna hinted last year that Uncut Gems star Julia Fox is in the running to play her close friend and actress Debi Mazar.

In the caption, Madonna wrote: “Went to dinner with Julia to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up.”