“I’m screaming!”: Fans react to The Devil Wears Prada reunion at the 2024 SAG Awards

The cast of The Devil Wears Prada reunited, and fans can’t get enough.

On 24 February, some of the biggest stars in the film and TV industries flocked to Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall for the 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

As expected, the star-studded event was full of incredible moments, ranging from Pedro Pascal winning Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series to LGBTQIA+ icon Barbra Streisand taking the SAG Life Achievement Award.

However, one moment that stood out to viewers was the reunion of Devil Wears Prada stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt.

Presenting the award for Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series, the trio’s appearance started with Streep tripping on the microphone.

“Two things, I forgot my glasses, clearly, and the envelope,” she exclaimed after her stumble.

Shortly after Streep’s admission, Blunt and Hathaway strutted onto the stage carrying the aforementioned items.

“It’s an age-old question. Where do the character end and the actor begin,” Streep started before Blunt interrupted her with a sassy yet comical remark.

“Well, as we’ve just seen, Meryl and Miranda Priestly are sort of like twins, right?” the A Quiet Place star exclaimed.

After stating that she was nothing like her iconic character, Hathaway cut Streep off with one of Miranda Priestly’s most iconic lines, “No, no, that wasn’t a question.”

Toward the end of their bit, Blunt delivered another unforgettable Miranda line while the Big Little Lies star tried opening the envelope.

“By all means, move at a glacial pace; you know how that thrills me,” she said, which garnered laughs from the audience.

Streep, Hathaway and Blunt’s brief reunion was an instant hit with fans, with many taking to social media to express their excitement over the wholesome moment.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: The Devil Wears Prada reunion in 2024 that’s iconic if you ask me.”

Another fan tweeted: The Devil Wears Prada reunion after 18 years of its release feels so surreal and I’m so happy that we got to see Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway together at #sagawards

A third viewer added: “DEVIL WEARS PRADA REUNION THESE ARE MOTHERS ON STAGE.”

The exciting reunion comes a few months after Hathaway and Blunt reflected on their Devil Wears Prada experience while appearing on Variety’s Actors on Actors.

When discussing their casting, the Interstellar actor gushed about the first time they met.

“I remember walking into the room and turning and meeting you. In my head – instant thought – I was like, “What a movie star!” Hathaway recalled.

Blunt echoed similar sentiments, describing the One Day star as the “warmest embrace.”

“Even though you were a colossal movie star at that time, you treated me like a complete equal. You are one of the people I’ve known the longest. We’ve known each other for 18 years,” the Oppenheimer talent added.

