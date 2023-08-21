Hozier calls out conservative politicians for using the LGBTQ+ community as “scapegoats”

Hozier has slammed conservative political figures who target the LGBTQ+ community.

Since making his debut in the mid-2010s, the beloved talent has consistently used his platform to advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

In 2013, Hozier released one of his most popular singles to date, ‘Take Me To Church,’ which features LGBTQ+ inclusive lyrics and themes.

Eight years later, the Grammy-nominated talent showcased his support for trans people after JK Rowling targeted the community on Twitter.

“Trans rights are human rights. I don’t know who might need to hear this today, but you are loved, you are seen, and you deserve to be happy and respected for who you and the God-given life you live. Solidarity, Love and Happy #PrideMonth,” he tweeted.

In a recent interview with NME, the Unreal Unearth singer continued to showcase his support for the community while discussing the rise of anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric.

“I think you should at least try to be honest, which is what I’ve tried to do in the work,” he explained.

“There’s always space in my work for my own conscience and the way I view our responsibilities to the shared society we live in.

“Also, I’m acutely aware – increasingly aware – that there’s always a portion of the population who are at risk of becoming scapegoated when things get difficult.”

Towards the end of his statement, Hozier slammed conservative political leaders for hopping on “culture wars” and targeting the LGBTQ+ community for professional gain.

“Political leaders do not have easy answers for the enormous questions they’re faced with – or even difficult answers, which are often times more important for the difficult challenges that we all face with regard systems as they fail us collectively,” he explained.

“And so oftentimes the easiest thing to do is hop on culture war issues, hop on a scapegoat [and] drum up some fear-mongering. And the minorities in the society are invariably the first to be targeted.

“I think we’re witnessing that increasingly with the LGBTQ+ community and particularly the trans community.”

Hozier’s recent comments come a few months after he lauded the queer community for being “revolutionary” during the Love Rising benefit concert.

At the time, the event was raising funds for Tennessee-based LGBTQ+ organisations that were fighting back against the state’s drag ban.

“I’m from Ireland, and the Irish revolutionary James Connolly once said that no revolutionary movement is complete without its poetical expression,” he told the crowd at Nashville, Tennessee’s Bridgestone Arena.

“And I feel, just for me, there’s so many elements of queer culture that are at times no less than revolutionary.

“In a time of political repression and suppression and fearmongering – artificially generated fearmongering and scapegoating – I feel that telling the truth of who you are, and being who you are, and standing up for that, and expressing that is a very revolutionary act. It’s an honour to be here.”