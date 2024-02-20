How to Date Billy Walsh: Release date confirmed for Heartstopper star’s rom-com

Prime Video has finally announced the release date of How to Date Billy Walsh.

The upcoming rom-com stars Heartstopper‘s Sebastian Croft and Bridgerton‘s Charithra Chandran as Archie and Amelia, teenagers who have been best friends since childhood.

“Archie has always been there to fight Amelia’s battles and laugh at her jokes all whilst keeping his lifelong love for her a secret,” the official synopsis reads.

“Just when he builds up the courage to declare his feelings, Amelia falls head over heels for Billy Walsh (Tanner Buchanan), the new American transfer student.”

A heartbroken Archie will reportedly go to “great lengths” to keep Amelia and Billy apart, but “ends up pushing them closer together and risks losing his best friend in the process.”

Premiering 5 April on the streamer, How to Date Billy Walsh also stars Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory), Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead), Guz Khan (Army of Thieves), Lucy Punch (Ella Enchanted) and Daisy Jelley (London Kills).

In a statement, Croft said he’s “thrilled” that audiences will finally get to see the film: “The process of bringing this uniquely British rom-com to life has been an incredible journey, and I’m eager to see it bring the same level of joy into people’s homes that we experienced whilst making the movie.”

The actor memorably rose to fame as Ben, the ex-lover of Charlie (Joe Locke), in the first two seasons of Netflix’s acclaimed LGBTQIA+ series Heartstopper.

Chandran, who received praise for her role as Edwina Sharma in the second season of Bridgerton, added: “Playing Amelia has been an incredibly rewarding experience for me, and I couldn’t be happier for others to get to see how much fun we had making this funny, heart-warming film for Prime Video.”

How to Date Billy Walsh is directed by Alex Sanjiv Pillai (Bridgerton) from a script by Alexander J. Farrell and Greer Ellison (Making a Killing).

You can watch the official teaser trailer here or below.