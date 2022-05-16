Hilary Duff shares potential LGBTQ+ storyline in How I Met Your Father season 2

Younger star Hilary Duff has opened up about a possible LGBTQ+ romance in her series How I Met Your Father.

Back in January, Hulu dropped the highly anticipated How I Met Your Mother spin-off after numerous years of development.

The series follows Sophie (Duff) and her best friend Valentina (Francia Raisa) as they explore the dating world of New York City.

As the show progresses, the two characters become friends with musician Jesse (Chris Lowell), bar owner Sid (Suraj Sharma), former British aristocrat Charlie (Tom Ainsley) and Jesse’s lesbian sister/recent divorcee Ellen (Tien Tran).

Like its predecessor, the series is narrated by an older version of Sophie – who is telling her son how she met his father.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Duff opened up about her character’s love life and even hinted at a possible queer romance.

“I think that anyone can be The One. Every time I’m describing it, I’m like, we’re not The Bachelor because it’s not like that,” she said.

“But I think there’s always some sort of an opportunity or, like a need to leave a door open without seeming like you’re overstepping boundaries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

“I think her journey is, you know, the opportunity’s open with a lot of the cast. Ellen is the Father. Ellen has a rose ceremony… that would be awesome.”

Duff’s recent comments come a few months after she expressed her gratitude to the LGBTQ+ community in an interview with GAY TIMES.

“I really feel like the whole entire gay community supported me from the very, very beginning when nobody would take me seriously as a singer,” she gushed.

“I feel really lucky, because I can’t tell you the amount of times people have come up to me and been like, ‘You helped me come out,’ ‘You helped me this,’ ‘You helped me that.'”

“But that particular community is just so vocal for my career, being there since Lizzie. Lizzie really hit at a time where they were forming who they were, and for whatever reason, they felt like she was a safe space or I was a safe space to be right there along with it, confide in or be a friend to. And for that, I’m extremely grateful.”

Watch the full interview below or by clicking here.