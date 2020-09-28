Here’s where and when you can watch The Craft remake

The upcoming reboot of The Craft is skipping theatres for a digital release.

Premiering 27 October on Amazon Prime – just in time for Halloween! – the film stars Cailee Spaeny (Bad Times at the El Royale), Gideon Adlon (The Society), Lovie Simone (Greenleaf), and Zoey Luna (Pose) as a new quartet of Catholic school students slash witches.

The official synopsis for the highly-anticipated horror reads: “When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie and quickly becomes the fourth member of their clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet.”

The Blumhouse remake was helmed by producers Jason Blum, Doug Wick, and Lucy Fisher, and was written by Daniel Casey and Zoe Lister-Jones, the latter of which directed.

It will also star Nicholas Galitzine (Handsome Devil), David Duchovny (The X-Files), and Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible).

Blumhouse are known for their critically-acclaimed horror films such as Insidious, Split, The Purge, Happy Death Day, Sinister, Paranormal Activity and the Halloween reboot, so we have high hopes for the remake.

Details of the remake have been kept under wraps, but it’s predicted to follow a similar story to the original.

In an interview with Collider earlier this year, Monaghan teased: “It’s a terrific group of young actresses. It was a really female production. It was fantastic. Zoe’s just really smart. It’s spooky but also really timely and relevant, you know in terms of what it’s about and how she reimagined it.”

The 1996 original – which starred Robin Tunney (Prison Break), Neve Campbell (Scream), Fairuza Balk (Almost Famous) and Rachel True (Half & Half) – followed a group of four teenage girls with supernatural abilities.

It received mixed reviews at the time, but has since become a cult classic.

So far, we’ve received no photos or footage of any kind for the remake, so while we wait, revisit the original’s iconic trailer below.