Here’s where and when you can watch American Horror Story season 10 (and the spin-off) in the UK

American Horror Story and its spin-off series have found a home in the UK.

According to a tweet from Disney Plus UK on Twitter, the first season of American Horror Stories launches on the streamer on 8 September, while the 10th season of the flagship series premieres in October.

The former, which premiered in the United States last month on Hulu, features a contained horror story each episode.

It sees Murphy reunite with former American Horror Story stars such as Matt Bomer, Naomi Grossman, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Chad James Buchanan, Dylan McDermott and Jamie Brewer.

New stars include Paris Jackson, Merrin Dungey, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Kevin McHale, Nico Greetham, Dyllon Burnside, Danny Trejo, Ronen Rubinstein, Virginia Gardner, Vanessa Estelle Williams, Sierra McCormick and Noah Cyrus.

The 10th season of American Horror Story, titled Double Feature, premieres 25 August on FX in the US. The season will be split in two parts: Red Tide, which takes place by the sea, and Death Valley, which takes place by the sand.

Double Feature also boasts an ensemble cast, with returning fan-favourites such as Lourd, Grossman, Carroll Lynch, Bomer, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Denis O’Hare, Adina Porter, Frances Conroy and Finn Wittrock.

It will mark the first season for AHS mainstays Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters since the eighth season, Apocalypse.

Newcomers include Macaulay Culkin, Spencer Novich, V Nixie, Neal McDonough, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Drag Race All Stars 1 winner Chad Michaels.

Clear your schedule, American Horror Stories starts streaming September 8, American Horror Story: Double Feature starts streaming in October on Star on Disney+. #DisneyPlusStar pic.twitter.com/UVen5O3gX8 — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) August 4, 2021

Ross, best known for her role as Candy Ferocity in Murphy’s critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama Pose, described Double Feature as a “bloodbath” in an interview with Kalen Allen for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Listen this new season is just incredible,” she gushed.

“I already started working with Frances Conroy. The OG fans of American Horror Story are going to be thrilled. Because it got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock all of the OG’s there, but then there’s… it’s just going to be a bloodbath.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath. I don’t know if I can watch because it’s hard for me to watch scary movies so I’m going to be covering my eyes.”

Check out the trailers for American Horror Stories and American Horror Story: Double Feature below.

Your summer of horror starts here. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for American Horror Stories now. The new anthology series premieres July 15, exclusively on #FXonHulu. #AHStories #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/vTRNqLrVnZ — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) July 8, 2021