Here’s how fans reacted to RuPaul’s Drag Race latest Reunited special

As we prepare for the epic showdown that is the grand finale of Drag Race season 13, Mother Ru and company have treated us to a unique reunion special unlike any other.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the annual Reunited special was hosted virtually.

For this episode, the queens joined Mother Ru to spill some behind the scenes tea and showcase their iconic lip-syncing skills.

Denali, Tamisha Iman, Kahmora Hall, Joey Jay, LaLa Ri, Elliot with 2 T’s, Tina Burner, Utica Queen and Olivia Lux made an appearance during the nearly two-hour special.

From reminiscing on heartfelt moments to discussing the gag-worthy drama, nothing was off the table for the eliminated queens.

During Tamisha’s segment, the drag legend discussed the explosive fight she had with Kandy Muse. She also gave fans an update on where they both stand.

“I came to the show to gain the sisterhood I never gained in my community, but you’re not going to mesh with everybody,” Tamisha said.

“So Kandy and I would never be friends, but I don’t wish her any ill will. I don’t wish her any negative hate or anything like that. If the cameras were not there, I would have hit her.”

When it came to friendships Denali and Rosé were a favourite amongst viewers.