Heartstopper star Kit Connor has just won his first ever Emmy Award

Kit Connor has won his first-ever Emmy for his critically acclaimed performance of Nick Nelson in Netflix’s Heartstopper.

At the first annual Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, the 18-year-old actor took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Performance – beating out the likes of Alicia Silverstone, Rueby Wood, Mark Feuerstein and Loretta Devine.

Due to Connor not being in attendance, his Heartstopper co-stars, Sebastian Croft and Will Gao, gave a heartwarming speech on his behalf.

“Kit has been so inspiring for us, and he really led the company of actors, and this is so well deserved, and we can’t wait to give this to him,” Gao said.

A couple of hours after the show aired, Connor took to his Instagram story to celebrate his landmark achievement with a sweet and brief message.

“Well, this is cool. Thank you so much to everyone who watched the show,” he wrote.

In response to his incredible win, fans flocked to social media to send encouraging and congratulatory messages to the Rocketman star.

One person wrote: “Kit Connor you’re not allowed to talk bad about your acting anymore. You are now an Emmy winner!! You’ve changed so many lives and continue to do so everyday. I’m beyond proud of you. Thank you for everything.”

Another fan tweeted: “And this is only the beginning. Kit Connor is a well-deserved Emmy winner. Huge congrats.”

In addition to Connor’s monumental win, Heartstopper took home the awards for Outstanding Young Teen Series, Outstanding Casting and Outstanding Writing.

Lastly, The Crown star Olivia Colman snagged the award for Outstanding Guest Performance for her heartwarming portrayal of Sarah Nelson.

Heartstopper’s recent Emmy achievements come a few weeks after the show wrapped filming for its highly anticipated second season.

Taking to Instagram, series creator Alice Oseman wrote: “It’s been an incredibly intense few months on set with many new challenges for the cast and crew, but everyone rose to those challenges with such passion and skill and determination.

“Huge thanks to every single member of the cast and crew – everyone has worked ridiculously hard and given it their all, and for that, I am eternally grateful. This season is going to be so magical and I can’t wait to get started on post-production!”

As of this writing, Netflix has yet to reveal an official release date for the new batch of episodes.

Congratulations are in order for the talented cast and crew of Heartstopper.