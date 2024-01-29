Heartbreak High: Netflix shares release date for season 2

The return to Hartley High has been slated, with Netflix finally sharing the release date for the second season of Heartbreak High, along with first new cast members.

The streamer took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the return in a post captioned: “THEY’RE BACK BABES. Heartbreak High returns April 11.”

In addition to the long awaited return date, Sam Rechner has been announced as the first new cast member. He will play Rowan Callaghan “an unassuming country boy with a dry wit and a passion for classic cinema who finds himself thrown headfirst into the chaos of Hartley High and a truly epic love triangle,” the official synopsis revealed.

Kartanya Maynard will play Zoe Clarke, “an opinionated celibacy advocate who, along with her gang of Puriteens, threatens to bring down the SLT class from within.”

Returning cast members include: Ayesha Madon as Amerie Wadia, James Majoos as Darren Rivers, Chloé Hayden as Quinni Gallagher-Jones, Asher Yasbincek as Harper McLean, Thomas Weatherall as Malakai Mitchell and Will McDonald as Ca$h Piggott.

More Aussie star power incoming: Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha So, Bryn Chapman-Parish as Spider White, Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy Beckett, Brodie Townsend as Ant Vaughn, Bryn Chapman Parish as Spider.

A reimagining of the classic Australian drama of the same name, Heartbreak High follows the story of Amerie, a student at Hartley High who becomes a pariah when a map she co-created with her ex-best friend Harper is discovered, detailing all of the sexual exploits at the school.

The students are subsequently forced to attend a sexual education course covering topics such as substance abuse, consent and discrimination.

Season two will welcome back “all our heroes at the lowest ranking school in the district. But fresh hotties, a new sports teacher and a mystery assailant, throw any hopes for a peaceful term into disarray, while the race for school captain is seeing dirty tactics run rife through Hartley High. Yep… It’s Term 2 bitches, and it’s more chaotic than ever.”

Heartbreak High was an instant smash and spent three weeks on Netflix’s global top 10 and reached the same peak in over 43 countries.

Visit here for everything we know so far about the second season of Heartbreak High.