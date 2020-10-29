Hayley Williams shuts down former bandmate’s homophobic post in pro-LGBTQ+ statement

Hayley William’s takes a stand against ex-Paramore member Josh Farro who allegedly called homosexuality a ‘perversion’.

Getting straight to the point, Nashville’s Hayley Williams left no room for interpretation in her latest tweet. The singer is not here for your hate or homophobia and love to see it.

Taking to Twitter, the artist posted: “There’s a reason there are only 3 people left in Paramore. Surprise, haters, it ain’t cause of me. Paramore do not condone religiously/politically dogmatic beliefs which leave our LGBTQ+ friends, fans, & family feeling abandoned and hopeless.”

and ya know, if that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but paramore. to paramore’s LGBTQ+ family (and @ColormeBrian i am talkin straight to you) you are full of love and you are loved. — hayley from Paramore 🌺 (@yelyahwilliams) October 28, 2020

In a follow up, Williams also reaffirmed Paramore’s LGBTQ+ acceptance of fans and community and took aim at former bandmate Josh Farro, whose Facebook post has caused quite the storm online. The lead singer continued on her statement, saying “If that doesn’t jive with you, well, feel free to go to where all past members of Paramore have gone which is literally anywhere else but Paramore. to Paramore’s LGBTQ+ family… you are full of love and you are loved.”

Josh Farro was Paramore’s lead guitarist for six years after departing following creative and personal differences. To put it simply, Hayley Williams has no time for Feeling Sorry for the former member and has clarified her stance that Paramore will always back their fans no matter what.

You can listen to Hayley William’s debut solo artist album, Petals For Armor, here or below: