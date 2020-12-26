Haunting Of Bly Manor star T’Nia Miller opens up about her coming out journey

“It was really that simple”

In a new interview with The Guardian, T’Nia Miller discussed her journey, coming out as a lesbian and LGBTQ+ representation.

The actress revealed that an “arsehole” husband helped propel her to live her truth.

“…] by the time he started being an arsehole I realised: I have two kids, I’m a little older and I don’t give a shit about social pressure, so I’m going to start dating women. It was really that simple,” she says.

When it came to her coming out to her mother T’Nia Miller also describes the experience as “easy”.

“It’s just about me having really good friendships and beauty in my life,” she explained to her mother.

The discussion about her sexuality didn’t continue after coming out.

“That was it. We never had more of a conversation than that. If she has any issues, they were hers to deal with, not mine. She knew that.