Bly Manor star T’Nia Miller: “We have a very important role in the media and as entertainers to show the truth”

There’s so many layers to Hannah’s character, being a ghost is probably the least interesting thing about her – what was your creative process like before filming?

I was looking at what it would be like to be this woman in the South of England at that time, and all the racial politics that she would have had to have dealt with. Being a woman of her age, she would have had it by that point. In my own life, I’ve struggled as we all do as parents with our children, and your feelings go on the back burner; they have to at times. It was really drawing from those life experiences as well as what was going on at the time. The conversation with Mike just before we started was, ‘Who was she? What’s her story, where is she coming from?’, and what I like to do with most of my characters is sometimes, they’re very whitewashed, and I think, ‘Okay, so how do I bring all of that with me into this world?’ I’m fortunate. I haven’t had to be the ghetto this, the ghetto that, those archetype stereotypes which are dangerously insidious. I haven’t, but on the other hand, all the characters I have played, the majority have been quite whitewashed. When you look at Hannah, she is quite whitewashed. She doesn’t have any cultural grass or grassroots, she shares no family. She has no pointer to fall back to go back to. And I know people in late year adulthood who have had to find their cultural identity after, as opposed to being simply raised as all women.

The wonderful thing about Bly Manor is that there’s no traces of homophobia in the storyline – was this a decision that was consciously made beforehand?

None at all. That’s what was great about it. It’s not like we just suddenly popped on the map in the 90s because it’s trendy to be queer. You know, there were trailblazers before. It’s very easy for me to talk about being a queer woman because other people have done all the fucking hard work. I think that’s what Mike has so cleverly done, not make it another coming out story. I’m so bored of those. Whatever body we arrive in and are comfortable with, love is fucking love. I commend him for putting a romantic relationship between a Brown person and a Black person onto screen. We don’t see that even now. If it’s a person of colour, it’s with a white person, to therefore make it passable. He’s ahead of his time, but he’s also shown what happened at a time that there was a massive unison between the Pakistani and the Caribbean community. There was a lot of racism, so they had to band together. They had no choice but to go to build a community together. I remember it very well as a child, that community spirit we had with South Asian people. He’s tapped into something that I needed to see.

Where do you think Hannah and Owen would be at the end of the series if she were still alive?

They would definitely be in Paris. I think in-between making cakes and sarnies, they’d be bonking like crazy because she hasn’t gotten it for years. She’s got cobwebs, so she’d be dusting through those! And they would get a pet. He can’t get many kids because she’s probably past it. Maybe she could. They’d be growing vegetables and asking Jamie for advice. Perhaps the children would visit or she would take the children with them, I don’t know. But I just know that whatever had happened, they would have done it again. My mum pissed herself laughing when she found out she was a ghost.

What? Why?!

She just thought it was really funny. Like imagine traveling with a ghost. I don’t know what her head was thinking, but she thought it was hilarious.

Do you think other shows should continue to tell the struggles of the LGBTQ+ community or do we need more forms of art to normalise the queer experience like Bly Manor? Or both?

I think it has to be both, if I’m honest. It has to abso-fucking-lutely be normalised. It’s the same thing with, if you look at programming, a lot of Black shows. We simply talk about Black shows as opposed to people of colour and then it’s about gang violence, or they’re from the ghetto. Stereotypes exist because they’re based on some truth, but when that is the only thing we see, it becomes dangerous. Then, we perpetuate that stereotype. If we don’t normalise it, if we don’t grow as a community, what do the young people see coming up? There’s always a struggle. So therefore, they believe that it’s a struggle. What do their parents and their grandparents see, if they see it on their screens? We have a very important role in the media and as entertainers to show the truth, reflect what society is.