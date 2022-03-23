Harry Styles announces release date of third studio album Harry’s House

Harry Styles’ third studio album is coming sooner than you think.

On 23 March, the British singer-songwriter announced that the 13-track record, titled Harry’s House, will be released globally on 20 May.

With a lead single yet to drop, the news came as a huge surprise to fans.

Harry’s House will be the follow-up to 2019’s Fine Line, which topped the US Billboard 200 with the biggest first-week sales by a British male artist in history.

The star promoted the pop-rock record with various singles including Lights Up, Adore You, Falling and Watermelon Sugar, the latter of which became his first chart-topper in the US.

Fine Line also received three nominations at the 2021 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Music Video (Adore You) and Best Pop Solo Performance, which he won for Watermelon Sugar.

Later this year, Harry will headline the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and is embarking on a tour in the UK with support from Mitski.

He will also star in two anticipated films: Don’t Worry Darling, a psychological thriller from Olivia Wilde also starring Florence Pugh; and My Policeman, a romantic drama based on Bethan Roberts’ gay novel of the same name.

Set in 1950s Brighton, the latter sees Harry play the film’s lead character Tom, a gay policeman who marries a school teacher called Marion while being in a relationship with Patrick, a museum curator.

My Policeman also stars Emma Corrin as Marion, David Dawson as Patrick, Linus Roache as an older version of Tom, Gina McKee as an older version of Marion and Rupert Everett as an older version of Patrick.

Watch the trailer for Harry’s third album Harry’s House here or below.