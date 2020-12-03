Happiest Season star Aubrey Plaza joins the cast of Guy Ritchie’s upcoming thriller

Aubrey Plaza has been confirmed for Guy Ritchie’s upcoming thriller film.

The blockbuster, formerly titled Five Eyes, will star Jason Statham as an MI6 agent who is recruited by a global intelligence alliance to stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that “threatens to disrupt the world order.”

To his reluctance, he is paired with a CIA high-tech expert and embarks on a globe-trotting adventure to infiltrate a billionaire arms broker and prevent the world from disrupting into chaos.

Ritchie directs and produces from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies – who he previously collaborated with on The Gentlemen – with financing and production from Miramax and STXfilms.

Plaza recently received praise for her performance in Happiest Season, which made history as the first major LGBTQ+ Christmas film.

Directed by Clea DuVall, the film follows the story of Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis), a lesbian couple who attend the latter’s annual family Christmas party.

There, Abby discovers that Harper hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents.

The film boasts an ensemble cast, with other supporting players including Dan Levy (Schitt’s Creek), Mary Steenburgen (Elf), Victor Garber (Alias), Alison Brie (Community), Ana Gasteyer (Mean Girls).

Plaza can be seen next in Lawrence Michael Levine’s comedy-drama thriller Black Bear.

Released to critical acclaim, the film co-stars Sarah Gadon (True Detective), Christopher Abbott (Girls), Lindsay Burdge (The Invitation) and Alexander Koch (Lucifer).

Black Bear is due for release 4 December in the United States – watch the trailer here or below.