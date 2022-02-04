Halsey to star in National Anthem movie alongside Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney

Halsey has been confirmed to appear alongside Euphoria’s Sydney Sweeney in Tony Tost’s directorial debut.

The artist has been cast alongside Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris and Derek Hinkey.

The film, titled National Anthem, will be Tony Tost’s directorial debut from Bron Studios. The upcoming production will revolve around a hunt for a rare, valuable Lakota ghost shirt, according to Deadline.

“Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalised be ignored — all must learn to survive or else.

“I am truly honoured to have the opportunity to bring National Anthem to life on film, and to work with Page Fifty-Four Pictures, Bron Studios and this incredible cast,” Tost reportedly told Deadline.

“I’m especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tribute to the myths of the West while also radically reinventing them.”

Halsey shared their excitement about the project on Instagram: “So honored and excited @tonytost !!!”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

Bron Studio’s Aaron L. Gilbert shared a statement on the news. “We are thrilled to be working with Tony – as well as Alex, Sydney, Paul, Halsey and the rest of this great cast – on his vision of this inspirational and personal story of self-redemption and survival.

“I can’t imagine a more talented group of actors to personify the grit and vulnerability of these characters. The emotional transformations will be extraordinary,” Gilbert told Deadline.

In 2020, it was announced Halsey and Sweeney were set to appear in the TV adaption of Jessica Goodman’s novel They Wish They Were Us.

The series will be titled The Player’s Table and will revolve around Long Island prep school senior Jill Newman (Sweeney), who works to uncover the truth about her best friend’s death three years ago and what her “players” — members of the secret society that rules the school— may have had in it.

Halsey will take the role of Rachel Calloway, an emotionally troubled young woman who ignites Jill’s journey of finding the truth about her best friend’s murder.

Both Sweeney and Halsey have also shared the screen together in Halsey’s music video for their hit song Graveyard.

You can watch the music video here or below.