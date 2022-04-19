Green Arrow’s son Connor Hawke comes out as asexual in DC Pride 2022

Green Arrow’s son Connor Hawke is set to come out as asexual in the upcoming DC Pride 2022 series.

Over the last couple of years, DC Comics has introduced a plethora of superheroes that identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

From Jon Kent’s Superman to Tim Drake’s Robin, long-standing characters have come out as queer and proud.

For Pride Month, DC is set to release a new edition of their popular anthology series, DC Pride, which will feature some of the universe’s most prominent queer heroes.

But what makes this launch particularly exciting is the inclusion of DC’s newly-out asexual hero Connor Hawke.

According to a report from Them, Green Arrow’s son is set to officially come out in the eight-page story titled Think of Me.

The story is set to follow Connor as he fights against Music Meister and his “mind control scheme” at an opera performance. Alongside his fight with the villain, the hero mentally drafts up a coming-out letter to his mother.

The DC Pride exclusive is also led by an asexual creative team, which features Ro Stein, Ted Brandt and Frank Cvetkovic.

In an additional interview with Them, Stein and Brandt gave insight into Connor’s journey and the forthcoming story.

“I was very aware of the logistics of [the letter]. As well as coming out, it needs to explain what asexuality feels like, because a lot of people can’t imagine it,” Brandt explained.

“And that makes perfect sense to me, especially because I’m also autistic. I get not understanding what it’s like for someone who experiences something different to you.”

As a way to fight Music Meister’s mind control, Connor is also given high-tech earpieces from Bruce Wayne’s son Damien Wayne – which block out the villain’s evil powers.

Brandt and Stein told the publication that his new devices are meant to serve as a metaphor for the hero’s detachment from allosexuals.

Alongside the inclusion of Connor’s asexual storyline, DC Pride is also set to feature a heartfelt letter from openly gay Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy.

Fans can also look forward to the official introduction of trans superhero Dreamer into the DC Universe.

DC Pride 2022, is set to drop on 31 May.