Trans superhero Dreamer to make her DC Comics debut in Superman: Son of Kal-El

CW’s Supergirl character Dreamer is set to make her DC Comics debut in the upcoming issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El.

Back in 2019, the groundbreaking character made LGBTQ+ history as the first transgender superhero on television – played by trans actress Nicole Maines.

Throughout Supergirl’s run, the inspiring character quickly became a fan favourite due to her incredible ability to see into the future with dreams.

Unfortunately, fans were left disappointed when the CW announced that the show’s sixth season would be its last – which meant the end of new Dreamer storylines.

However, after a brief appearance in DC’s 2021 Pride anthology, the beloved character is finally making her official DC Comics debut in Superman: Son of Kal El #13.

For the new issue, Maines teamed up with writer Tom Taylor to usher in the highly anticipated storyline.

According to the synopsis, the new issue will follow the young hero and Jon Kent’s Superman as they race against the clock to stop Henry Bendix and his evil machinations.

In a recent interview with Out Magazine, the 24-year-old opened up about the creative process behind Dreamer’s inclusion in the aforementioned comic.

“Back in early 2020, we didn’t know how much longer the Supergirl series was going to go for or if we would do a season seven or not,” she explained.

She went on to say that after she met with the creatives at DC, she started working on a Dreamer graphic novel alongside her Pride anthology appearance.

“My editor on that had also been working with Tom and had been interested in bringing him and I and consequently Jon and Nia, together for Superman: Son Of Kal El,” she told the publication.

“So when I got an email in December asking to set up a meeting, I of course said yes. After that very first conversation, I knew that this was going to be the perfect place to bring Dreamer into the main DCU.”

Later on in the interview, Maines discussed the importance of her character amidst the current anti-trans legislation within the US.

“This is arguably one of the hardest times to be a young trans person right now, specifically because of the targeted legislation coming from our lawmakers.

“Because of this, it’s invaluable to give these kids an actual protector. Someone who sees them. Someone who is them. I don’t think any reasonable person can doubt that trans kids are already superheroes.”

Superman: Son of Kal-El is set to land in stores on 13 July.