10 greatest queer women and non-binary television couples

L Word

Cast: Katherine Moennig, Jennifer Beals, Sarah Shahi, Leisha Hailey, Erin Daniels, Leisha Hailey

Where can I watch it? Now (formerly known as NowTV)

An old-school hit, the L Word follows a group of close-knit LA lesbians and bisexuals as they date, hook up and explore their identities. Put simply, we would consider it as the LGBTQ+ version of Sex And The City. The show, while pretty dated, actively looks to explores identity, sexuality, and mental health. One of our favourite relationships was between Alice (Leisha Hailey) and Dana (Erin Daniels). The show pulled off some memorable couples and was progressive for its time, particularly its launch in 2004.