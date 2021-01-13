As the interview draws to an end, it dawns on Ella that Sue is the first sexually fluid character she’s portrayed. A little surprised by the realisation, the actress opens up about how she felt a duty to be as transparent as she could with her role. “I certainly felt a responsibility and in how the show told Sue and Emily’s queer relationship with as much honesty and kindness as possible,” Ella explains. “I felt very empowered by the LGBTQ+ community since making and releasing the show. It’s been really, really wonderful to see people respond in the way that they have to it. It only makes me want to be more fearless in our exploration of this beautiful and, sometimes, tragic romance. I’m really glad that I get to play the Sue to Hailee’s Emily, because she’s just a force of nature and passionate in the way that she explores Emily and Sue’s relationship.”

With a final question at my disposal, I ask Hailee and Ella what they hope fans and viewers can take away from Dickinson. For Hailee, the series shares a powerful message that she hopes fans can take home with them. “I hope viewers take away the notion of acceptance and that it’s more than okay to be who you are. Not only that, but be proud of who you are, who you love, who you want to be with, and that there’s nothing wrong with that,” she tells GAY TIMES. “Ultimately, Sue and Emily did have a relationship and we know that from Dickinson scholars. I know that I, myself, and Ella Hunt, who plays Sue, always saw this as a relationship of understanding. It just happened to be between two women, but it was all rooted out of being seen and seeing and that’s what our whole show is.”

Continuing, the young actress expands on the importance of the two women’s relationship. “Emily wants to be with one person and that’s Sue. She feels most comfortable around her, she feels like she could be herself, she feels accepted and she feels heard; and that’s love. That’s all you could ever hope for in a significant other, and it’s a wild ride for the two of them,” she says. “There’s constantly this push, pull, up and down, love, hate… love over all of it, really. But, it’s beautiful, it’s messy, it’s heart-breaking, and it’s honest. That’s why I love that we were really able to play this relationship out and we really do even more so in season two, which I’m excited for people to see.”