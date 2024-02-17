Good Omens star David Tennant on kissing Michael Sheen: “It was quite fun”

David Tennant has shared his thoughts on kissing his Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen.

Since 2019, TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the popular Prime Video fantasy comedy.

Based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s critically acclaimed novel of the same name, the series follows the angel Aziraphale (Sheen) and a demon named Crowley (Tennant), who have established a pleasant acquaintanceship on Earth.

While the two are representatives of Heaven and Hell, they have agreed to keep their friendship separate from their duties. However, when the final war between good and evil begins to take off, and the appearance of the anti-Christ looms in the distance, Aziraphale and Crowley do everything in their power to prevent the end of times and keep their peaceful existence intact.

Since its premiere, the show has garnered critical acclaim for its comedy, immersive storylines, and the electric chemistry between Sheen and Tennant.

Good Omens has also cultivated a dedicated LGBTQIA+ following, with many fans praising Aziraphale and Crowley’s queer-coded relationship, including their long-awaited kiss in season two.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Tennant opened up about bringing the fan favourite moment to life.

When asked who enjoyed their smooch the most, the Broadchurch star joked: “Who enjoyed it the most? Presumably, Michael was thrilled. How could he not be? But it was another day at work.”

He added: “The most difficult bit was other people’s awkwardness. We thought it was quite fun, so it was fine. He’d brushed his teeth.”

Tennant’s recent interview comes a few months after Prime Video renewed Good Omens for a third and final season.

“Good Omens has checked every box for a clever, witty and funny comedy that not only made it a success on Prime Video, but also made ‘goodness’ watchable and fun thanks to Neil and Terry’s immense creativity,” Amazon MGM Studios’ head of Television Vernon Sanders said in a statement.

“The final season is sure to be packed with the same dynamic energy that our global customers have come to enjoy.”

Gaiman echoed similar sentiments in his own statement, writing: “I’m so happy finally to be able to finish the story Terry and I plotted in 1989 and in 2006. Terry was determined that if we made Good Omens for television, we could take the story all the way to the end.”

The Sandman creator also shared exciting details about season three and the status of Aziraphale and Crowley’s relationship at the start of the new batch of episodes.

“We will deal once more with the end of the world. The plans for Armageddon are going wrong. Only Crowley and Aziraphale working together can hope to put it right. and they aren’t talking,” he added.

As of this writing, a release date for the popular series has yet to be announced.

You can watch the first two seasons of Good Omens on Prime Video.