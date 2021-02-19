GESS and SXMSON gloriously team up for new dark electro-pop single Dignity

Get ready to be in your feelings!

Pop stars GESS and SXMSON have come together to deliver their dark and intimate new track, Dignity.

Set behind an electro-pop production the record is filled with pulsating beats that will give music listeners goosebumps from start to finish.

GESS and SXMSON lyrical rapport also shine throughout the track, with their verses showcasing the dark side of unconditional love.

The two pop stars are unapologetic, honest and raw as their vocals seamlessly meld with one another.

SXMSON took to Instagram to celebrate the new release, stating: “GESS x SXMSON | Dignity – out now. Thank you [GESS] for asking me to be part of this project, u talented human⁣ go stream the single now kidz & give GESS a follow.”

GESS has been on a roll with music releases this year.

Back in January, the singer-songwriter partnered up with Boy Untitled for their deep track Imposter and it’s accompanying video.

The track tackles their feelings of “imposter syndrome, self-doubt and loneliness” over atmospheric dance beats.

Speaking with Gay Times, Gess discussed the track and video’s messages stating

As creative people, I think imposter syndrome is something we all struggle with at some point. Questioning if all your great work has been a fluke and everyone’s going to find out is a part of my daily existence!

“From the set design and lighting to creative direction and most importantly Boy Untitled’s performance, the entire crew came together to embody this feeling. I feel each scene captures a different emotion that comes with battling imposter syndrome.

Listen to the full track here or below!