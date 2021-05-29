Germany’s Next Top Model makes series history with first transgender winner

Germany’s Next Top Model has crowned its first-ever transgender winner in the latest series.

Alex-Mariah Peter, a 23-year-old from Cologne, took home the title on Tuesday’s (25 May) season 16 finale.

As the winner of the show, Peter is awarded a €100,000 cash prize and a cover and spread in German Harper’s Bazar.

During the episode, Peter gave a speech to host Hedi Klum and opened up about why she should be Germany’s Next Top Model.

“I always thought at the beginning that my story has always been told when you hear my voice,” she said.

“I am a trans woman, yes. But first and foremost I am a woman. Being different is much more normal than we admit to ourselves.”

When it comes to LGBTQ+ winners in the Top Model franchise, Peter is the second trans woman to take home the title. In 2015, trans model Loiza Lamers was named Hollands Next Top Model.

Before Tuesday’s finale, Peter opened up about how she got to the final four in the competition.

“I think I made it this far for the same reason why the other girls are now at this point with me,” she said.

“Due to diligence, perseverance, ambition and perhaps a pinch of luck.”