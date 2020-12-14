Gemma Collins confirmed to judge Snatch Game for Drag Race UK season 2

Gemma Collins will be sashaying her way to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Although the reality star is not much of a gamer, as witnessed from her iconic run on Celebrity Big Brother, she has been confirmed to judge the most sickening game of all – Snatch Game.

A source told the Daily Star: “Everyone is thrilled Gemma agreed to be part of the new series. She is a dream signing. Snatch Game is all about having a laugh, so Gemma is perfect for it.”

They added: “Last series saw contestant Cheryl Hole impersonate Gemma. So to now have Gemma taking part feels like things have gone full circle.”

RuPaul will introduce 12 (!) more queens to British audiences in early 2021, following the monumental success of its debut season, which saw The Vivienne triumph as the UK’s First Drag Race Superstar.

The Emmy Award-winning host will be joined once again by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. The only other guest judge who has been confirmed is Dawn French.

During an episode of Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners, the comedian – who’s best known for her role as the Vicar of Dibley on the beloved sitcom of the same name – said: “Here’s a little scoop I’m going to give you.

“I’m going to be one of the [Drag Race UK] guest judges. They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t, I don’t live in London. But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”

She also said there will be a “Perspex between each judge kind of thing” due to the pandemic.

BBC Three and World of Wonder have also announced that the werkroom doors will open for a third season, which will arrive later on in the year. Two seasons in 2021? The gays are winning!