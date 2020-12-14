Gemma Collins confirmed to judge Snatch Game for Drag Race UK season 2

Gemma Collins will be sashaying her way to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.
Although the reality star is not much of a gamer, as witnessed from her iconic run on Celebrity Big Brother, she has been confirmed to judge the most sickening game of all – Snatch Game.
A source told the Daily Star: “Everyone is thrilled Gemma agreed to be part of the new series. She is a dream signing. Snatch Game is all about having a laugh, so Gemma is perfect for it.”
They added: “Last series saw contestant Cheryl Hole impersonate Gemma. So to now have Gemma taking part feels like things have gone full circle.”
RuPaul will introduce 12 (!) more queens to British audiences in early 2021, following the monumental success of its debut season, which saw The Vivienne triumph as the UK’s First Drag Race Superstar.
The Emmy Award-winning host will be joined once again by Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton. The only other guest judge who has been confirmed is Dawn French.
During an episode of Jessie Ware’s podcast Table Manners, the comedian – who’s best known for her role as the Vicar of Dibley on the beloved sitcom of the same name – said: “Here’s a little scoop I’m going to give you.
“I’m going to be one of the [Drag Race UK] guest judges. They did originally ask me to be a full-time judge, but I couldn’t, I don’t live in London. But I am going to be a guest judge in a couple of weeks.”
She also said there will be a “Perspex between each judge kind of thing” due to the pandemic.
BBC Three and World of Wonder have also announced that the werkroom doors will open for a third season, which will arrive later on in the year. Two seasons in 2021? The gays are winning!
“Looking forward to better days! I’m happy to announce the triumphant return of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK,” said RuPaul. “Early in 2021, season two will arrive with all the hope, joy, laughter and glitter you’ve come to expect from our brilliant queens.
“We’re also currently casting season three with the best and the brightest Great Britain has to offer. We feel honored that you’ve embraced our little show, and our only wish is that we can offer a smile at a time when we can all use it the most.”
Fiona Campbell, Controller of BBC Three, said: “We’re very happy to confirm that series two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK is on its way very soon and with 12 new queens to meet, it’s even bigger than the first series and we can’t wait for you to see it in early 2021.
“Also, because we’re so excited about it and can’t keep it a secret, we wanted to share the news now that there is going to be a third series as well. It’s been a huge hit for us and we love it as much as you do so we’re delighted that we can continue our relationship with World of Wonder and can bring even more Drag Race to BBC Three.”
Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, World of Wonder Co-Founders and Executive Producers, said: “Sashay away 2020. 2021 is just around the corner, and with it not one but two seasons of RuPaul’s Drage UK. We are thrilled to be doing our part to make 2021 much betta!”
While we wait for season two, check out our list of ten sickening queens that we’d love to see sashay into the werkroom.