The latest exit from Canada’s Drag Race is causing an uproar on social media.
(Major spoilers ahead.)
For their semi-final maxi-challenge, the five remaining contestants – Aurora Matrix, Denim, Nearah Nuff, Melinda Verga and Venus – transformed their loved ones into members of their drag family.
Denim won their first challenge of the series, securing their place in the final, while Nearah and Denim faced each other in the lip-sync smackdown to Carly Rae Jepson’s beloved Emotion track ‘I Didn’t Just Come Here to Dance’.
Ultimately, Brooke Lynn Hytes and the judging panel – Brad Goreski, Traci Melchor and special guest star Sarain Fox – chose to chop Melinda from the competition.
In her exit interview, Melinda celebrated making herstory as Edmonton’s first queen to appear on Canada’s Drag Race.
“I hope everyone at home will be proud of what I was able to accomplish,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how many times you fall – pick yourself back up. And when you find that joy in your heart, pay it forward. See y’all soon.”
Over the course of the season, Melinda’s meme-worthy appeal has made her a strong fan-favourite – particularly for her instantly iconic takedown of the judges in Untucked for their critiques of her “Vivienne Westwood-inspired” ensemble.
Her elimination caused a bit of backlash on Twitter, with many opining that she defeated Nearah in the lip-sync and “deserved to win” the entire season.
“I still don’t understand how Melinda Verga ended up on the bottom,” said one fan, while another spoke for all of us Melinda stans as they tweeted: “She is the mother I never had, she is the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves. I don’t know a better person.”
Check out the best reactions below.
Melinda Verga ate her UPPPPPP in the lip-synch and the dress she made was cleaner. I was GAGGED by this decision.#CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/QsfbKXjjUy
— Drag Doll ♥️ (@DragDollCo) January 5, 2024
Melinda Verga was supposed to win this season 💔#CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/BUZGcNBaN2
— Drag Doll ♥️ (@DragDollCo) January 5, 2024
I’m sorry but Melinda Verga won that Lipsync
— Countess Sasha Seduction (@Countess_Sasha_) January 5, 2024
Melinda Verga you will always be a ICON #CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/yvjqJY4NrV
— BARBIE DAN GER ROUS (@KenChunRih) January 5, 2024
Unpopular opinion, Melinda Verga slayyyyyyyed (in the funniest was possible😂) that lipsync against Nearah Nuff imo. #CanadasDragRace #DragRace@melindaverga @canadasdragrace @nearahnuff 🙈😇 pic.twitter.com/GUTlPRqZr8
— Russell Jayson (@russjay12) January 5, 2024
Forever my winner!!! Thanks for an amazing season!!!! #DragRace #DragRaceCanada #MelindaVerga @melindaverga pic.twitter.com/YnNVpNm8nw
— Aaron Sada (@SadaAaron) January 5, 2024
Melinda Verga you will always be an ICON #CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/Hh0OQZFuKz
— edu (@venusflyys) January 5, 2024
Here’s how Melinda Verga can still win Canadas Drag Race season 4
— magic mike meyers🇵🇸 (@jamiefrickengib) January 5, 2024
idc, Melinda Verga clearly won that lipsync over Nearah Nuff for me… #CanadasDragRace
— 🫶🏻 (@JxvierCh) January 5, 2024
icon Melinda Verga was eliminated right before the finale BUT… so was Jimbo and they ended up being crowned by Rupaul on an American All Stars season. MELINDA VERGA WORLD DOMINATION IS COMING! #CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/YYDLZYxGBM
— 𝔞𝔭𝔦𝔣𝔣𝔞𝔫𝔶 🪩 (@dragraceher) January 5, 2024
“Melinda Verga… sashay awa-“ pic.twitter.com/yIXevvNABe
— gio 💋 (@giohalliwell) January 5, 2024
Melinda verga shouldve won the season ….. pic.twitter.com/z3W1MhAq3E
— alfonso (@alfonseaux) January 5, 2024
Tonight’s lip sync was more worthy of a double save than the previous one earlier in the season #canadasdragrace #dragrace pic.twitter.com/0mmcc7L9Tk
— Melinda Verga’s Goats (@Jay_awesome_1) January 5, 2024
I still don't understand how Melinda Verga ended up on the bottom. @melindaverga you know you won this season no matter what. #CanadasDragRace
— Jorge Gomez (@bigjso) January 5, 2024
Why!! Drag race Canada??#Dragracecanda #MelindaVerga
— Francis John Exequel Dejongoy (@Jong_Dejongoy) January 5, 2024
She is the mother I never had, she is the sister everybody would want. She is the friend that everybody deserves. I don’t know a better person
Melinda Verga, you will always be famous #CanadasDragRace pic.twitter.com/2eCA0lzsxh
— Blaze💚| 🖤#Dragula🖤 (@BlazesAccount) January 5, 2024
On next week’s episode, the top four will drop their debut singles with the help of Canadian pop icon Nelly Furtado.
Canada’s Drag Race is now streaming in the UK on BBC iPlayer.