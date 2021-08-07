Frank Ocean announces brand new luxury and jewellery line Homer

Music visionary Frank Ocean is stepping into the world of luxury with the arrival of his brand new line Homer.
The Blonde singer surprised fans with the announcement on Friday (7 Aug) and featured a sneak peek at the 84-page catalogue.
According to a press release, the first collection will feature high jewellery pieces and printed scarves.
Each jewellery item will also be handcrafted with 18k gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and American grown diamonds.
Taking to his Instagram stories, Ocean opened up about the new business venture in a lengthy statement.
“Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family,” he wrote.
“Everything. my hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone. I’m so fucking happy for everyone involved and I admire you and couldn’t have done it without you.”
He went on to thank the array of people who collaborated on the luxury line and helped make his dream become a reality.
“Everybody who came when we had no lights and no water and no chairs or desks and built this all from nothing with me. I wanna say thank you for believing in my vision and taking part in this storey from the bottom of my heart,” he continued.
“This is three years in the making and there is so so much I’m excited to share with all of you strangers. Love.”
In an interview with the Financial Times, the Thinkin Bout You singer also gave insight into the origins of the line’s name and inspiration.
“Homer is considered the father of history and history is meant to endure – the same as diamonds and gold – and I know homer used papyrus, but I’ve always liked the idea of carving history into stone,” he explained.
When it came to his influences, the 33-year-old revealed that the line was inspired by his “childhood obsessions.
“My mother was into jewellery, but in a low-key Princess Diana kind of way. My godfather was into guns, but he was also into cars, and he bought luxury lifestyle magazine, which became my obsession,” he said.
“They became a form of play for me as a child. It was the furthest thing from my actual life at the time, and I began plotting ideas and a life in that universe.”
Ocean’s Homer announcement comes days after it was revealed that he would headline next years Coachella festival.
The R&B artist was originally set to headline the 2020 event with Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott until concerns over the coronavirus pandemic forced their plans to come to a halt.
In an interview with the LA Times, Coachella co-founder Paul Tollett said Ocean was lined up for a 2022 comeback. Due to scheduling conflicts, however, he’ll headline the following year.
“Right now, it’s the Wild West. I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually, they get to see everyone that we talked about,” said Tollett.
Check out some of the photos from Homer below and request a catalogue here.