Frank Ocean announces brand new luxury and jewellery line Homer

Music visionary Frank Ocean is stepping into the world of luxury with the arrival of his brand new line Homer.

The Blonde singer surprised fans with the announcement on Friday (7 Aug) and featured a sneak peek at the 84-page catalogue.

According to a press release, the first collection will feature high jewellery pieces and printed scarves.

Each jewellery item will also be handcrafted with 18k gold, recycled sterling silver, hand-painted enamel and American grown diamonds.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Ocean opened up about the new business venture in a lengthy statement.

“Hand on my heart, this project has kept my mind moving and my imagination turning throughout it all. All of my work now is dedicated to my family,” he wrote.

“Everything. my hope is to make things that last, that are hard to destroy, set it in stone. I’m so fucking happy for everyone involved and I admire you and couldn’t have done it without you.”

He went on to thank the array of people who collaborated on the luxury line and helped make his dream become a reality.