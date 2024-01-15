Troye Sivan has been spotted out at dinner alongside Elité star Manu Ríos.

In pictures shared online, you see the pair sat at a table enamoured in conversion in Milan.

Fans were quick to react with glee at the meeting. One said: “The gay gods r on our side.”

Another added: “OHHH MY GOOOOD.”

The pair were both in Italy to attend the Prada Fall 2024 menswear show.

The show explored the necessary human connection with the world around us. The collection was based on “the emotional instinct to remain attached to something that we know, the cycles of nature,” the show’s synopsis revealed.

Sivan posted extensively about the show on social media after he participated in the Prada Men’s Spring 2024 campaign, released earlier this month.

The Australian pop-star marked the moment on social media by posting the campaign image, shot by Willy Vanderperre, with the caption: “Happy new year. Dream come true @prada SS24 campaign.”

Ríos memorably starred in the Spanish sensation hit Elité as Patrick Blanco, where he made his debut in season four.

After appearing in three seasons the actor announced in an interview with Fotograma that he would not return for the seventh season.

“I believe that everything that begins has its end. As an actor, you want to do different things,” he explained.

“Although Elité has been an incredible experience, and I am very grateful for everything it has brought, there are also times when it is necessary to move on from that stage, change the page, and do other things.”

Since Elité, Ríos has notably appeared in Stranger Way of Life as Singer and Muted as Eneko.

Troye had fans in a rush after he dropped his third studio album Something To Give Each Other. It featured 10 tracks and opened with the unofficial banger of last summer ‘Rush’, along with ‘Got Me Started’ and ‘One Of Your Girls’.

Something To Give Each Other encapsulated the themes of connection and togetherness, with Troye explaining: “This album is my something to give you – a kiss on a dancefloor, a date turned into a weekend, a crush, a winter, a summer. Party after party, after party, after party. Heartbreak, freedom. Community, sisterhood, friendship. All that.”

