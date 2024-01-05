The Bear’s leading star has sent fans into a frenzy in a new campaign for Calvin Klein, with one quick to comment: “RIP Michelangelo, you would have loved Jeremy Allen White.”

The actor has stripped down to his undergarments on a Manhattan rooftop for the label’s new Spring 2024 campaign, photographed by Mert Alas.

Under the backdrop of Lesley Gore’s empowered tune ‘You Don’t Own Me,’ White can be seen casually removing layers before appearing in the brand’s iconic white undies on a rooftop working out, then understandably collapsing on a terracotta rooftop sofa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)



White told GQ about the collaboration and his unexpected feature. “I didn’t see this in my future necessarily,” he said, sheepishly. “Who grows up thinking, Yeah, I’ll be in a Calvin Klein campaign?”

The actor explained how he prepared for the shoot by running, skipping and partaking in Callisthenics. However, he felt somewhat comfortable running around in underwear after his recent role in The Iron Claw: “I was used to running around in front of large groups of people in my underwear.”

He added: “So maybe there was some mental and emotional prep from that job.”

Billboards across the spotlighted city have been decorated with the new art and admirers have been quick to comment.

One fan said: “Jeremy Allen White the it girl of 2024? So true.”

Another added: “Me liking every Jeremy Allen White X Clavin Klein post I see on my tl.”

Scroll for more fan reactions.