F1 racer criticised for “ignorant” comments on Saudi Arabia’s anti-LGBTQ+ laws

F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo is facing backlash for his response to Saudi Arabia’s repressive human rights record.

In a recent interview, the 32-year-old Australian was asked about his position on discussing political issues.

Drivers across the globe are currently competing in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The F1 sporting motor racing event took place for the first time on December 5, 2021.

While making a historic first achievement, Saudi Arabia is known for its intolerant LGBTQ+ record and resistance to LGBTQ+ acceptance.

In response to the question, the driver said he doesn’t “watch the news” as it doesn’t leave him feeling better about his day. Due to the “drama” of world events, the sportsman opts to “understand a little of the situation of places we go” on his own accord.

“Let’s say it’s not in my nature to really understand a lot about this. Maybe I am a bit ignorant. Look, when I arrived I know some people said it’s a little bit interesting why we come here and that,” he said.

“When I arrived last night, out of this first maybe five people that saw me and came and said hello and took a photo. Two of them said it is my dream Formula One comes here. They were so happy and excited.”

Homosexuality is currently viewed as a form of “extremist behaviour” in Saudi Arabia, which can be punished by prison time and violence.

Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa director, responded to the news in a statement that: “Feminism, atheism and homosexuality are not criminal acts.

“This announcement is extremely dangerous and has serious implications for the rights to freedom of expression and life, liberty and security in the country.”