Exclusive: RAYE on ‘levelling up’ with her massive new dance anthem Call On Me

RAYE has just delivered one of the biggest bangers of the year.

Co-written by the British singer-songwriter and produced by Billen Ted, Call On Me is an infectious, pulsating dance anthem that is guaranteed to have pop music stans on their feet this summer.

Speaking with GAY TIMES about the track, the singer admits she went into her studio session intending to create the “biggest pop song” of her career (we can all agree that she succeeded, right?). It was also inspired by her little sister, who was “going through a tough time” that day.

“I just remember being like, ‘I love her and just want to hold her,’” RAYE recalls of the session. “I was speaking about her the whole time like, ‘I need to go and see my sister.’ I just ended up writing the song about her and I think that’s why I love it so much.”

The accompanying visual for Call On Me is RAYE’s most ambitious yet (and one of the best of the year), featuring the star as a showgirl-inspired character with several jaw-dropping costumes and sets. Although RAYE says she’s “not really a dancer by nature,” the star launches her bid for dance superstardom with tons of fierce choreography. Life? Provided!

“We’ve levelled up. I wanted to go all-out, full choreo. It’s just the set of my dreams to be honest,” says RAYE. “The outfits, the looks. Hun, I’m so proud of this video. I think it’s hard nowadays, especially in the UK, because priorities for labels aren’t necessarily visuals, it’s the hits.

“There isn’t that much time and attention and love for the art, or as much as I think there needs to be. I’ve been able to go into the details I’ve dreamed about going into my whole career for the first time. It’s been a crazy journey to get to this point.”

RAYE reveals that Call On Me is intended to be the lead single from her upcoming untitled debut album. She says she has a folder of 70 (!) songs that she has dwindle down for the album, and is still writing for the project. “We’re still in the forming phase and I do have a couple of name options, but the songs are there.”