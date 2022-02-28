Pangina Heals is paying the trolls no mind.

Over the past few weeks, the Drag Race Thailand co-host has received “racist remarks and death threats” due to her decisions on the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World.

The international spin-off, the first of its kind, sees the return of All Stars 2-4 rules – which has the top two queens of the week lip-sync for their legacy/”for the world”, with the winner deciding which one of the bottom contestants sashays away from the competition.

Before Pangina controversially got the chop in episode four, the fan-favourite queen single handedly defeated Canada as she eliminated season one contestants Lemon and Jimbo. The latter’s exit, in particular, was met with harsh reactions from social media due to her strong performance in the race.

Following her exit, Pangina told GAY TIMES that “it’s really not easy” to navigate social media as a Drag Race alum, especially when the season is currently on air.

“I thought it was over when I’m eliminated… No, it’s not!” said Pangina.

“But, I like to create comedy from tragedy. Whenever they’re saying all these hateful things, this craziness, I just laugh at it because you take the power away from them. You just have to find a way you battle it.

“You can either choose to go on… I do have days where I just want to stay in bed and not leave the room because it’s so heavy, but I focus on the love because I know there’s so many people who actually love and support me, and I can feel it.”

The star then defiantly stated: “Just because they hate on me online doesn’t mean that the tour I’m about to do in America is going to be cancelled, so… fuck ’em!”

Pangina also joked that, according to Wikipedia, she can “no longer enjoy maple syrup” or “enter Canada” after eliminating Lemon and Jimbo. However, the queen stressed that she didn’t sashay into the UK vs the World werkroom with a strategy, admitting she “hates” the word.

“I can’t own up to things that I don’t do or I don’t feel. I will always apologise for something if I did something wrong,” she continued. “And so, I cannot lie. When I went into this, I did not have a strategy. Obviously, when people hear this they’ll be, ‘No, that’s not true Pangina. You eliminated Lemon and Jimbo.’

“Based on the fact that the judges collectively – and me, watching the performance – thought who was the worst… Now, in the week that Lemon was performing and eliminated, did I think that Lemon did the worst in the group? No. But because she was chosen as the bottom two, I had to make a choice.

“So, with that being said, I did not have a strategy because I was going into it as a judge mentality from Drag Race Thailand. You’ve seen girls on Drag Race Thailand where they had a great track record, and if they fuck up once, they can go home. And that’s exactly what happened to me and that’s why I’m not mad about it.”

Pangina urged trolls to “continue to be mad” about her decisions on the series, saying: “Please continue! It’s not my problem.”

In her exit interview with GAY TIMES, Pangina also dived into her “heartbreaking” elimination, why she has “no regrets” about her time on UK vs the World and her ambitious plans for the upcoming third season of Drag Race Thailand.

You can listen to the interview in full on the latest episode of Snatched! – our podcast dedicated to all-things Drag Race – which is now available on all streaming services including Spotify and Apple Podcasts.