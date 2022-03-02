For the third week on the trot, a strong contender for the Drag Race UK vs the World crown has exited the competition. With two maxi-challenge wins under her belt, as well as a “coveted” gold RuPeter Badge, Drag Race Holland runner-up Janey Jacké was destined – we repeat, destined – for a spot in that final four.

Sadly, the sole representative of Dutch drag was given the boot on this week’s episode after the top five contestants – also comprising of Baga Chipz, Blu Hydrangea, Jujubee and Mo Heart – wrote, recorded and performed their own version of RuPaul’s “smash hit” London, whilst paying tribute to their hometowns. Alongside Baga and Blu, Janey faced elimination and, despite boasting more challenge wins than the rest of her sisters, was chopped by Juju.

Although Janey isn’t “sour” about her elimination, as we saw from her graceful exit, the star has her thoughts on why the long-running fan-favourite chose to send her home. “I saved her once and I chose her lipstick once, so she could be like, ‘She chose my lipstick the last time, I’m just gonna cut her out,'” Janey tells GAY TIMES, before explaining how her formidable lip-sync skills led to her downfall.

“I think it’s also about looking at what’s coming – the same views that Blu had. ‘I wanna win this competition. We’re gonna have lip-syncs in the finale and I can win easier against Baga than I can do against Janey. Janey is a strong lip-syncer, strong dancer, so if I get rid of her right now, then I have a bigger shot at winning this competition.'”

We caught up with Janey after her exit to discuss her “beautiful and distressing” experience on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs the World, why she loved seeing her sisters ‘talk shit’ about her in their confessionals and who she wants to be crowned the first ever ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World.’

Janey, your arm movements during that Vengaboys lip-sync was pure art.

[Deploys aforementioned arm movements] It became one of those moments, right? I think it’s one of the greatest lip-syncs of the season, it’s so fun seeing everybody doing it online.

You didn’t even win the lip-sync, but it’s become a meme, it’s gone viral. I sometimes just do it in the kitchen…

It’s not even the original choreography, but they just have to adapt it now. They have to be like, ‘This is it.’

This is all I want to see you do on stage.

That’s the thing! I was doing shows, doing this whole choreography moment, all these fun things, and I saw people looking at me the whole time and I was like, ‘Ya’ll just want me to do this, right?’ They went, ‘Yeah basically.’

It’s a bloody good arm workout. I can only do it for a couple seconds and then I’m absolutely knackered.

Oh my god, my arm has been hurting for like two days. It’s crazy.

Let’s talk about your elimination. You took it so well. It was one of the most graceful exits I’ve ever seen on the show. What was going through your mind at the time?

I remember Snatch Game, the previous episode, I was so not proud of myself and I was really ready to go home. Obviously, we had that really shocking elimination with Blu Hydrangea and Pangina, so I was just really grateful to be there, period. Then, I realised the girls were playing the game. I felt very happy, satisfied and proud of myself. There are moments when I look back at the show when I can tell, because I did two seasons so shortly after each other, that I was so focused on being professional and impressing everybody. I was like, ‘Janey, just let the fuck go and have a good time!’ But at that moment, I was so proud and grateful and satisfied with my journey and my accomplishments on the show – and so proud of my sisters for doing what they’re supposed to be doing. Not bitter at all. Not angry at all. Just grateful.

You did incredibly well this season with two maxi-challenge wins, more than any of the top four. How long did it take you to come to terms with your exit?

I think you just have to accept the fact that you’re not gonna win the season, which is apparently a reoccurring theme for me! Jujubee taught me, she said, ‘When you don’t win a season or something you’ve prepared for so long, it just means there’s no ending to your story, and there will be so much more than just that.’ So, it wasn’t hard coming to terms with my elimination. Like I said, I just take every moment as it is and as it comes, and the whole adventure in total was such a beautiful experience for me that I still look back at with so much joy and happiness and pride. No bitterness, no sourness at all. I know the fans love it when you’re sour and crazy about it, but I was just really satisfied.

If Jujubee’s taught us anything, it’s that, even after your second time competing, it’s not the end of your Drag Race journey. You can come back a third, fourth, fifth, sixth time…

Right? You can keep on coming back! Although I have to tell everybody: just give me a couple years! Let me just breathe a little bit before I come back again.

You deserve a goddamn break Janey Jacké.

Babes. Babes, I do. It’s not easy! A lot of people forget how tough it is doing this show. We do it for the entertainment of other people, and sometimes they forget that. We do it for the audience, not just for ourselves – especially when they go into crazy comments and stuff. Guys, we do it to entertain you. This is part of your entertainment, just be happy we’re doing it.

I was quite surprised that Juju gave you the chop. Upon reflection, why do you think she sent you home?

You can look at it from so many different sides. I saved her once and I chose her lipstick once, so she could be like, ‘She chose my lipstick the last time, I’m just gonna cut her out.’ I think, really, that it’s also about looking at what’s coming – the same views that Blu had. ‘I wanna win this competition. We’re gonna have lip-syncs in the finale and I can win easier against Baga than I can do against Janey. Janey is a strong lip-syncer, strong dancer, so if I get rid of her right now, then I have a bigger shot at winning this competition.’

If you got to the top four and you just did this [deploys arm movements once again] in every lip-sync, you would have had that crown.

Period. I’m gonna call Ru right now and be like, ‘Baby, I made that season with the whole floppy arm thing, just give me another badge!’

Mo really underestimated you in the competition, which confused me because you annihilated Holland season one – runner up, two maxi-challenges. Why do you think this was? Did she even watch your season?

She never watched my season. I know for a fact. They didn’t air it, but I had to introduce myself on day one. She did not know my name, which was like… Okay, that’s how we started off. It’s fine. ‘I look up to you. To me, you’re a legend. There are so many fun things about you, I know all of your catchphrases.’ She had no idea, which was okay. So, she underestimated me. But when I won episode two and I got into the top again, she also told me, ‘Babe that’s the only way to do it, going from the bottom to the top.’ It’s hard proving yourself to all of these people when they have no clue who you are. At the same time, I took home a badge, I was in the top two times, she was in the top once… No badge in the finale. Should I care what she thinks? I don’t think so. It’s fine. I’m happy that she melted a little bit around me, but at the same time if you’re not interested then I can’t help you girl.

Never underestimate Janey Jacké.

But also never underestimate the Dutch! I know we’re a tiny little ass country, but we have some strong fierce ass people living there and all over the world. Not just television, but in music. A lot of talent, especially in drag, and we’re here for it babe.