Exclusive: Here’s why Olivia Lux ‘appreciates’ negative Drag Race fans

Everyone’s favourite “polite diva” unfortunately sashayed on last week’s episode of Drag Race. But even though she has left our screens, Olivia Lux has started her drag legacy with a bang.

Since debuting in the Drag-verse back in January, Olivia won the hearts of Drag Race viewers around the world. From her show-stopping smile to her iconic runway looks, it’s safe to say that she made a lasting impression within the community.

Having reached the top five milestone, Olivia was ready to continue her ascent to the crown. But a sci-fi acting challenge and an intense lip-sync with Kandy Muse ended up being her undoing.

Speaking with GAY TIMES, Olivia opens up about all things Drag Race, including how she felt when Mother Ru told her to sashay away.

“When Ru told me to sashay away, I actually thought a lot about the moments prior and she said right beforehand, ‘Olivia Lux, I hope you’re proud of yourself because I know I am. Now sashay away,'” she explains.

“When she said that, it made me feel like I had succeeded and did the mission that I set out to do coming to Drag Race by sharing my whole self and being myself genuinely all the time – learning, growing, and fully stepping into the artistry of drag and being immersed in it.

“It felt really great to hear Mama Ru say that she was proud of me, and it makes me feel very hopeful for the future.”

During her 13-episode run, Olivia won two maxi-challenges while also impressing the judges week after week with her creative runway looks.