Exclusive: Here’s why Olivia Lux ‘appreciates’ negative Drag Race fans

“It felt really great to hear Mama Ru say that she was proud of me, and it makes me feel very hopeful for the future.”
Everyone’s favourite “polite diva” unfortunately sashayed on last week’s episode of Drag Race. But even though she has left our screens, Olivia Lux has started her drag legacy with a bang.
Since debuting in the Drag-verse back in January, Olivia won the hearts of Drag Race viewers around the world. From her show-stopping smile to her iconic runway looks, it’s safe to say that she made a lasting impression within the community.
Having reached the top five milestone, Olivia was ready to continue her ascent to the crown. But a sci-fi acting challenge and an intense lip-sync with Kandy Muse ended up being her undoing.
Speaking with GAY TIMES, Olivia opens up about all things Drag Race, including how she felt when Mother Ru told her to sashay away.
“When Ru told me to sashay away, I actually thought a lot about the moments prior and she said right beforehand, ‘Olivia Lux, I hope you’re proud of yourself because I know I am. Now sashay away,'” she explains.
“When she said that, it made me feel like I had succeeded and did the mission that I set out to do coming to Drag Race by sharing my whole self and being myself genuinely all the time – learning, growing, and fully stepping into the artistry of drag and being immersed in it.
“It felt really great to hear Mama Ru say that she was proud of me, and it makes me feel very hopeful for the future.”
During her 13-episode run, Olivia won two maxi-challenges while also impressing the judges week after week with her creative runway looks.
Looking back on her proudest moment during the season, the 27-year-old looks fondly towards sharing her personal moments with her fellow contestants.
“My proudest moment is sharing more personal moments. I like to call myself the most introverted extrovert. I don’t really share a lot about my personal life or my family or my weight loss journey with people in my life,” she says.
“I’m very private, usually. RuPaul’s Drag Race has taught me that it is also important to highlight the past because it helps you propel yourself in the present and beyond.
“One of my most difficult moments was sharing my weight loss journey and sharing the difficulties that I had with my grandmother right before the show, and that continued even after filming.
“It felt great to hear people reach out to say that they resonate with both stories.”
Olivia’s time on Drag Race also pushed her to continue to take more risks.
“I definitely have learned that there is beauty in taking risks and being authentically you,” she says.
Although the Drag Race fandom can be a bit intense, to say the least, Olivia praises the viewers for their passion for the craft.
When asked about the support she received from viewers online, she states: “It’s just a really beautiful thing that people come together every single Friday night.”
“People are so passionate about the artistry that is drag. It’s such a great fandom, and I really appreciate every single person,” she continues.
Her appreciation for the fans even extends to the ones that share negative opinions and viewpoints.
“It’s weird to say, but I’ve also grown to appreciate the people who have negative things to say about the show, ” she says.
“I understand they’re passionate about it, but it’s also a really great chance and time to educate. Even when I see a negative comment, a lot of people will continue the dialogue and challenge those negative thoughts.”
“That’s how we push forward as a society – we create the dialogue. I think that’s what RuPaul’s Drag Race is doing, all the while being super entertaining and fun.”
Olivia Lux is ready to LIGHT UP #DragRace Season 13! ⚡️
Snatch up @TheOliviaLux‘s Meet The Queens below & ring in the Ru Year with the all-new season – premieres NEW YEAR’S DAY at 8/7c on @VH1! 😱🥂 pic.twitter.com/I9UF3CATQz
— RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) December 9, 2020
Although her time on Drag Race season 13 has come to an end, Miss Olivia already has her sights set on an All Stars return.
“I’m going to say WHEN I get the call for All Stars, it would most definitely be a yes,” she exclaims.
“On my last episode of Season 13, a lot of folks said that I may not be ready for the crown, therefore I definitely think it would be a great moment for me to come back and snatch the crown later on.”
And we are so ready for the moment.
RuPaul’s Drag Race airs every Friday on VH1 in the United States. The episode premieres the day after in the UK on Netflix.
On this week’s episode, the top four queens – Gottmik, Kandy Muse, Rose and Symone – will flex their performing chops while performing Mother Ru’s brand new song Lucky!
Michelle Visage, Carson Kressly and Ross Matthews will be joining RuPaul on the panel.