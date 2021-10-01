Exclusive: Elektra Fence on that iconic lip-sync and her plans for Snatch Game

Elektra Fence will go down in herstory as one of the most bonkers lip-sync assassins in all thirteen years of RuPaul’s Drag Race. On last week’s acclaimed premiere of the British spin-off’s third season, the self-described “pocket rocket” sent Anubis packin’ after showcasing her arsenal of kicks, flips, splits and other tricks that reflect her “death defying and electrifying” nature.

And this week, Elektra competed in Drag Race UK’s best lip-sync smackdown to date with Vanity Milan (not a joke! just a fact!) as she deployed all of the aforementioned moves and more, with her “windmill” manoeuvre becoming the second iconic Drag Race UK meme after River Medway’s tribute to Thomas Waghorn. Ultimately, Elektra was unable to conquer over Vanity’s take on M People’s pop classic, Moving on Up, and Superman’s mother (still not over that) became the second queen to sashay away from the series.

“Juno Birch is fumin’. Everyone’s fumin’. I’m loving it. Twitter’s fumin’. Instagram’s fumin’ that I’ve gone home. I’m fumin’! […] I saw a tweet last night, it might have been my own tweet but I saw it, saying my elimination was just like when Ned Stark died in Game of Thrones. That’s what people are saying, the people meaning me,” Elektra tells GAY TIMES, before diving into her epic lip-sync smackdown with Vanity. “I didn’t want to go up against Vanity, I didn’t, because I love her and she deserves to be there. But, I was gonna give it my all as everyone does. I’m glad Vanity won because I wouldn’t want to send her home. I deserve it too, but she deserves it.”

Here, we chat with the future DC star and Hovis ambassador about her time on Drag Race UK, going viral on Gay Twitter and the celebrities she planned to impersonate for the franchise’s staple maxi-challenge, the Snatch Game. In the immortal words of Elektra, “Alright huns, whack that kettle on. She’s gaspin!”

I can’t believe I’m speaking with Superman’s mother. This is the biggest opportunity of my career so far.

You shady bitch. How very dare you. I am Gandalf! We can’t talk about that dress.

That was Michelle Visage’s best ever critique in all 23 seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

They are so shady! Do you know what? I think with a bit of a belt on that dress, I would’ve looked stunning.

I thought it was a gorgeous dress.

You absolute liar.

But the Superman comment…

I’m being read to filth online about that dress!

I know last time we spoke, we talked about you being in a Marvel film one day, but it looks like you’re now in the running to play Henry Cavill’s mother in a future DC flick.

Thing is, DC phoned me just now and they were like, ‘Hi Elektra!’ I was like, ‘Oh god, not DC.’ DC were like, ‘Iya babs, wanna come and play Superman’s mum alongside Scarlett Johansson?’ I was like, ‘What? The woman who plays every role? Yeah I’ll do it.’ That dress is actually on the floor and so is the wig, just down there. Do you know what? I’m gonna get it for ya. Look at her! There’s too much of her to fit in the screen but look at this. Absolutely stunning!

I do love the dress.

Do you wanna buy it?

How much?

How much you got?

I got paid yesterday, so…

Go on then, I’ll give you a discount code: ELEKTRA10.

I’ll have my people call your people and we’ll sort something out.

I’m down for that.

So, the pocket rocket has left Drag Race UK season three. How are you feeling after watching the episode?

Good. I feel great. After watching that lip-sync, going up against my really good friend Vanity, I feel great. After watching the lip-sync, the right decision was made. I should’ve stayed.

Elektra, in my opinion, that was the best Drag Race UK lip-sync so far…

What about the first one?!

You did things with your body I don’t quite understand.

I’ve never seen Michelle Visage go, ‘What the fuck?’ Did you see it when I was doing the windmill on the floor? She went, ‘What the fuck?’ Have you seen the memes of that move? I am dying. Some of them are like, ‘My spider on the wall when I spray hairspray on it.’ I’m dying. Those memes are killing me. I can’t handle it.

It is now forever embedded on Gay Twitter.

I am Gay Twitter. I saw a tweet last night, it might have been my own tweet but I saw it, saying my elimination was just like when Ned Stark died in Game of Thrones. That’s what people are saying, the people meaning me. But, that’s what people are saying. The Ned Stark of drag. DC, Marvel, whoever owns Game of Thrones, they all want me.