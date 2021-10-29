Exclusive: Carlie Hanson on her emotionally raw new single Snot

The Taylor Swift-approved pop star shares her new look in a full-throttle music video featuring alt-hip-hop artist Deb Never.

Directed by Los Angeles-based Lucas Chemotti, the Snot music video sees Carlie settled in a bathtub as she shaves her mid-length blonde hair.

Carlie opens up about the meaning behind the song to GAY TIMES: “This song is a funnily named love song inspired literally from my girlfriend wiping her snot on my sweatshirt when we were crying and saying good-bye one time….but it also is about embracing who you are and who you aspire to be whether you are there yet or not.”

The artist explains how the music video, which is a tribute to her mum, also addressed her comfort with her gender.

“I feel like I’m doing my childhood self a favor” she says. “There were so many moments throughout my life when people asked, ‘Are you a boy or are you a girl?’ Now I’m showing everyone that I can look however I want – no labels,” Hanson said in a press release.

During the music video, viewers will see the young singer get a tattoo of the name “Jean” which is dedicated to her mum: “My mom is very cool, she was really pumped about it,” Carlie says of the gesture.

SNOT FT DEB NEVER THIS FRIDAY OCT 29TH pic.twitter.com/LI4ZuI5NH3 — Carlie Hanson (@carliehanson) October 26, 2021

You can watch the official music video for Carlie new song here or below.