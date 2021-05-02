Ewan McGregor discusses decision to play gay role in new Halston series

Ewan McGregory opened up about his starring role as gay fashion designer Halston in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with the Hollywood Reporter, McGregory discussed the topic of straight actors taking on gay roles.

“I hear the discussion and I respect both sides of it, I really do,” he said.

The Birds of Prey actor also referred to Pose star Billy Porter and his 2019 comments regarding the topic from an Actors roundtable.

“I haven’t walked in Billy Porter’s shoes. I don’t know what it’s like to lose out parts when you might feel it’s to do with your sexuality. So I can only respect his point of view.

During Porter’s roundtable interview, the legendary actor made a powerful statement surrounding the stigmas that gay actors encounter in the industry.

“Straight men playing gay – everyone wants to give them an award,” Porter exclaimed.