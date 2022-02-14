Euphoria’s Alexa Demie reacts to “heartbreaking” episode: “This is so toxic”

Euphoria star Alexa Demie opens up about the “toxic” drama that unfolded in the latest episode of the HBO hit.

In a new interview Demei, who plays scene-stealer Maddy Perez, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her character’s transformation and season two chaos.

Euphoria’s latest episode, titled A Thousand Little Trees of Blood, jumped back into following the lives of Rue (Zendaya), Fez (Angus Cloud), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), and other returning characters.

Episode six sees the heartwarming dynamic between Fez and Lexi bloom, we finally get a small update on Rue journey in battling her drug addiction, and Maddy reckons with her destructive relationship with Nate (Jacob Elordi).

If you’ve not seen Euphoria’s latest episode we recommend you turn back now – spoilers ahead!

In a new interview, Demie revealed where she stands with Maddy’s evolution and how series creator Sam Levinson guided her new direction.

“I like that we see more vulnerability. I like that she’s a little bit more nuanced and complex this season and not so in your face every second, she explains. “I was hoping to see her evolve from the [Nate] relationship, and it seems like we’re headed in that direction.”

In euphoria’s latest episode, we saw Maddy faced with a gun-wielding Nate as the quarterback continued his rampage of “violent” manipulation.

“It was an incredibly difficult scene not only because of the gun to my head, but because it was choreographed in a really specific way,” the actress said. “We had to move with the camera movements and it was really broken up, and so it took us two days to shoot. It was basically all we did all day on those days.”

Speaking on how the scene impacted her character, the star found it “heartbreaking” to see Maddy ensure Nate’s abuse: “It’s heartbreaking to see her experience something so violent and traumatic, and it’s the moment that really shifts things for her”.

The actress continued to outline how she thinks the incident will shape Maddy’s future in Euphoria.

“After Nate puts a gun to her head, I think that’s the turning point for her of ‘OK, this is not what I can do anymore. This is so toxic and I don’t deserve this’. [Maddy is] thinking “God, good luck to you if you wanna sacrifice this friendship for that.” But she’s human,” she explained.

The star added: “She’s going through the emotions of being angry, being hurt, being revengeful. I don’t wanna say too much because there’s more coming, so yeah, I guess everyone will see.

Fans quickly took to social media to react to Maddy’s treatment in the traumatic episode. Many online users spotted on-screen clues as they speculated what will happen next to the character.

Euphoria fans showed support for Maddy, with one expressing how they hoped this new episode would have been an opportunity for the teen to get revenge.

“This was supposed to be maddy’s bad bitch revenge episode,” a user posted online. Another agreed, saying the episode was “messed up“.

See how online Euphoria fans reacted online here or below.

So poor Maddy gets traumatized and Cassie is moving in with Nate? This is not what I wanted #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/FnpeolJENF — Breethelostgirl 🌸 (@BreeTheLostGirl) February 14, 2022

me after watching this man leave maddy with MORE trauma then he’s already caused her #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/DnhguiZdZZ — !! (@mwuhs) February 14, 2022

WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THE CAMERA RECORDING MADDY IN THE CLOSET?? #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/E4ZHAhR8OT — mel ! 2/25 ☕️ (@swtdemie) February 14, 2022

#Euphoria SPOLER! me when nate pulled the mf gun on maddy then tried to say it was a joke- THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/5Gt97KEdKt — rue. (@xxxcryptic) February 14, 2022

Poor Maddy that was the most terrifying moment of this entire show #Euphoria pic.twitter.com/cQvvTcOqaT — Breethelostgirl 🌸 (@BreeTheLostGirl) February 14, 2022