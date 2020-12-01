Euphoria unveils first trailer for special Rue-focused episode

HBO have shared the first official teaser for their upcoming Euphoria special.

Titled Trouble Don’t Last Always, the episode will pick up after the events of the season one finale, which saw series lead Rue – played by Zendaya – relapse after Jules (Hunter Schafer) leaves town.

Written and directed by series creator Sam Levinson, it will also star Colman Domingo, who memorably played Rue’s mentor in the show’s critically-acclaimed debut season.

The episode will air 6 December on HBO, while a release date and title for part two – which will see the return of Schafer – is yet to be announced.

Earlier this year, Zendaya revealed that the producers of Euphoria were working on episodes that can be done with a limited crew, “something to live on until we can go into season two.”

“We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season two that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want, but also still being very safe,” she explained. “So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode.”

Zendaya also said the cast and crew were “headed into season two,” and had even conducted “table reads and wardrobe fittings” before being shut down, “literally like two days before we were about to start the first day of shooting.”

Like many other television shows this year, production for the teen drama was halted due to growing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, meaning we’ll have to wait until 2021 to see our favourite characters return for a full second run.

Euphoria became the breakout television hit of 2019, with particular praise aimed at the show’s nuanced characters and representation of the modern LGBTQ+ experience.

For her performance as Rue, Zendaya became the youngest person in history to win the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

If you’re not on board the Euphoria train yet, we’ve rounded up seven reasons why Euphoria is one of the most groundbreaking LGBTQ+ shows on television right now – check that out here, and watch the trailer for the Rue-focused episode below.