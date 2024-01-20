Euphoria: HBO boss says Sam Levinson is “busy writing” season 3

An HBO executive has shared a new update for Euphoria season three.

Back in February 2022, the popular cable network surprised fans when it renewed the gritty teen drama for a third season.

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP of HBO Programming.

“We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season 3.”

Since that fateful day, viewers have anxiously awaited new information surrounding the upcoming season.

Fortunately, after nearly two years of silence, HBO and Max Content CEO Casey Bloys shared some new updates about the series and Levinson’s scripts.

“Sam is an incredibly talented writer; he’s got a lot in store for these characters, and I’m excited,” he explained to Deadline.

While Bloys has promised an exciting new season of Euphoria, he remained coy about when the show would start filming during an additional interview with Variety.

“Obviously, the cast have all become stars, which you love to see – and Zendaya is obviously a big movie star. So, there is a practical reality to that. But it also depends on the stories Sam wants to tell,” he said.

“He’s in the thick of writing season three right now, and we’ll leave it up to him and have those conversations about what he wants to do.”

Bloys isn’t the only one has limited information on Euphoria season three.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jacob Elordi revealed he has no idea when he’ll be stepping back into the shoes of trobuled jock Nate Jacobs.

“I hope it’s soon, or they’re going to have to Benjamin Button me or something,” the Saltburn star joked. “I’m going to have a bad back walking down the hallway, you know.”

The Saltburn star also revealed that Titanic acto Leonardo DiCaprio is a superfan of the show, which he found out during a clip to the club.

“We’re in this club, and there’s really loud music and everything, and he’s like, ‘That shot in the first season,” Elordi said.

“It’s him and I in the middle of this club just talking about camera angles.”

While new episodes of Euphoria are still a ways away, Levinson did share a small piece of information regarding Rue’s storyline in August 2023.

When speaking to Elle, The Idol director revealed that the troubled character will “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”